‘Stick to your guns,’ play traditional blues, guitarist says, but don’t be afraid to grow

“We had a tour all scheduled just before the pandemic happened,” Charles said. “We knew that COVID-19 was just around the corner but everything was pretty normal. We were on the road. Before we knew it, everything got shut down. We had to cancel our tour to Australia and one to Canada. I’ve been off the road for 18 months.”

Back on tour in the fall of 2021, Charles looks forward to playing the blues — but with a twist. Instead of performing only the traditional type of 12-bar blues, he has made a career of creating his own blues-based music.

“In Australia I had been creative and I had my own records out with my own original music,” he said. “At the time I wasn’t playing traditional blues. I wasn’t playing the blues that people were used to listening to. When I got to Chicago, I very quickly adapted to the Chicago scene. I did that for a good six years to let my name grow and to keep busy. Every now and then I would throw in some of my own material.”

Charles received some flack from several sources for not adhering to “tradition.”