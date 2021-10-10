‘Stick to your guns,’ play traditional blues, guitarist says, but don’t be afraid to grow

KEARNEY — Michael Charles never tires of telling his “origin story,” how he arrived in the United States and how he ended up on stage with blues legend Buddy Guy.
“That’s the reason I ended up in the States,” Charles said. “I’m originally from Australia. Thirty-odd years ago I had an invite to come to the states through Buddy Guy to play at his Chicago blues club, Buddy Guy’s Legends. So I came out for a two-week stint.”
Charles arrived in the U.S. and, due to delays with his flights, found himself stuck at the airport at L.A.
“I was delayed for seven hours and when I finally got to Chicago, they picked me up and took me right to the club,” Charles recalled. “I was supposed to do a show two nights after my arrival, which would have given me some time to settle in and all. Well, they picked me up right at the airport in Chicago and took me to the club.”
Guy’s manager said to the guitarist, “Why don’t we just get you up on stage with Buddy now.”
In front of a packed club, Charles stood on stage and somebody placed a guitar in his hands.
“Are you kidding me?” Charles laughed. “It was packed, wall to wall. I was totally jet-lagged. I didn’t even know my own name. They threw me on stage and threw a guitar at me and that’s how I met Mr. Guy. I still remember, clear as day, he just turned around and said, ‘Take it.’ Talk about getting weak in the knees.”
Something took over. Charles, who started playing as a child, found himself on stage with a blues legend. He went on automatic pilot and just played the guitar.
“I just did my thing and later when we got off stage, somebody introduced me to Buddy,” Charles said. “But really my introduction was right on stage. That was one experience I’ll never forget. It’s a story I’ve told over and over again, but it’s a story that doesn’t get sour. It’s obviously a highlight in my career. It’s a story I’m very proud to talk about.”
With 37 albums to his name, nine Grammy nominations and an induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, Charles still feels comfortable on stage. He’ll show off his skills when he performs with his band at 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Joe’s Honky Tonk in Kearney. Tickets are $5.
Thinking back on his introduction to Guy and the music scene in America, Charles understands the risk he took.
“You can call them ‘chances’ or you can call them ‘opportunities,’” he said. “You can call them whatever you want. But sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t quite win.”
On that night in Chicago 30 years ago, Charles won.
More recently, the blues musician had to overcome a worldwide pandemic. At times like that, someone playing the blues might feel like the world is against him. That’s the nature of the blues.
“We had a tour all scheduled just before the pandemic happened,” Charles said. “We knew that COVID-19 was just around the corner but everything was pretty normal. We were on the road. Before we knew it, everything got shut down. We had to cancel our tour to Australia and one to Canada. I’ve been off the road for 18 months.”
Back on tour in the fall of 2021, Charles looks forward to playing the blues — but with a twist. Instead of performing only the traditional type of 12-bar blues, he has made a career of creating his own blues-based music.
“In Australia I had been creative and I had my own records out with my own original music,” he said. “At the time I wasn’t playing traditional blues. I wasn’t playing the blues that people were used to listening to. When I got to Chicago, I very quickly adapted to the Chicago scene. I did that for a good six years to let my name grow and to keep busy. Every now and then I would throw in some of my own material.”
Charles received some flack from several sources for not adhering to “tradition.”
“In the early days I would get a little bit of criticism,” he said. “They said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to stick with the program here. You’ve got to stick with the traditional blues.’ I had become quite successful in Australia by sticking to my own guns because everybody in Australia had their own opinion, too.”
For most of 30 years, Charles has performed the blues his way. Backing off from traditional music, and playing his own compositions, helped him to find a place in the American music scene.
“We can keep the blues alive if we allow it to grow,” he said. “Things do change. I’m a true believer that you have to be a music innovator. You have to be very creative and don’t be scared to do something different. Don’t be scared to take a chance. In the long run, it works.”
To prove his point, Charles released “19+” in 2020, a triple disc project including two CDs of music and a DVD highlighting some live sessions called “Living Through the Pandemic 2020.”
“You’ve got to stick to your guns and let the music grow,” he said. “It’s great to play all those traditional songs like ‘Sweet Home, Chicago,’ the ones written back in the ’30s and ’40s. I love them. I still play them. But don’t be scared to grow. The world is always ready for some new songs.”