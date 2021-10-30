State Poet Matt Mason has a trick to break ice with audience about poetry

Reviewer Joaquín Zihuatanejo, author of “Arsonist,” said of Mason’s book, “The duality of home is captured in these poems as metaphor and image coalesce proving to us that Omaha is equal parts muscle bound earth and ropes draped over Harney Street lamp posts. Matt’s portrayal of Nebraska is unflinching; as you navigate through the poems you wonder what was there on that spot before the Walmart was built? What’s the story of the land beneath it? But in these poems you will also be given answers.”

Mason writes at least one new poem each week. He has folders’ worth of poems to pick from.

“My first book was mostly about the Midwest, but not entirely,” he said. “I wanted to go in to this book with a focus on poems about my home state. There are some new poems and some old ones so it’s a good mix. I spent a lot of time going through files and finding the poems I thought would fit.”

He then refined the process and worked on fitting the pieces together into a cohesive collection.

“I like what I came up with,” Mason said.

As a presenter of poetry, he often uses humor to get his message across.