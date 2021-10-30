State Poet Matt Mason has a trick to break ice with audience about poetry

LINCOLN — State Poet Matt Mason often lets his official title carry a little extra weight.
“One thing I’ve learned is that when I’m doing presentations for kindergarten classes through third grade, it is a lot easier when I go in as the ‘State Poet,’” he said. “They’re a tough crowd. But when I get introduced, they have a lot of questions. It’s far easier with the title of state poet. It’s like, ‘Ooo, you’re the state poet. You’re something. You have a title.’”
Before taking the role as the official state poet, Mason would appear before a class, read a few poems and then field questions from the young students about topics like bunnies.
“Now, with the title, they actually ask things about poetry — and then bunnies,” he said. “That’s a lot better.”
Mason took on the role of the Nebraska State Poet in 2019. His term ends in 2024. In addition to his official duties as an advocate for poetry, literacy and literature in Nebraska, Mason also writes creatively. His latest book, “I Have A Poem The Size Of The Moon,” published in November by Stephen F. Austin University Press, contains poems about his home state.
“It is primarily poems about Nebraska — along with a little bit of outer space in there, but I think that ties into Nebraska as well,” he said. “It’s largely about the cities but it goes into the smaller towns and the Sandhills, too.”
Reviewer Joaquín Zihuatanejo, author of “Arsonist,” said of Mason’s book, “The duality of home is captured in these poems as metaphor and image coalesce proving to us that Omaha is equal parts muscle bound earth and ropes draped over Harney Street lamp posts. Matt’s portrayal of Nebraska is unflinching; as you navigate through the poems you wonder what was there on that spot before the Walmart was built? What’s the story of the land beneath it? But in these poems you will also be given answers.”
Mason writes at least one new poem each week. He has folders’ worth of poems to pick from.
“My first book was mostly about the Midwest, but not entirely,” he said. “I wanted to go in to this book with a focus on poems about my home state. There are some new poems and some old ones so it’s a good mix. I spent a lot of time going through files and finding the poems I thought would fit.”
He then refined the process and worked on fitting the pieces together into a cohesive collection.
“I like what I came up with,” Mason said.
As a presenter of poetry, he often uses humor to get his message across.
“Humor serves me well,” Mason said. “When I do a poetry reading, if I can make people laugh, especially when they’re not expecting to, it really gets their attention. And it can loosen the inhibitions of the audience. Sometimes when they go to a poetry reading, they might think, what is this going to be? I don’t understand poetry. I had a high school poetry class and I did terribly.”
Laughter helps audiences relate with the poet.
“It can make for an easier way into the poetry when you make them laugh,” he said. “Anytime you give a presentation for adults — and kids — you want to give them something they don’t expect. You want to go against the stereotypes a little bit. It makes for a much better experience.”
Mason writes for both the eye and for the ear, wanting to make the text visually appealing but also make the verse sound good.
“I’m shooting for all of it,” he said. “Part of my writing process involves reading the poem out loud. I try to set it on the page for the eye, with the line breaks and the stanza breaks, so it matches or leads into some of the cadence that I hope a reader will catch and use. It’s fun to play with that.”
The state poet acknowledges that poetry began as an oral art form. He hopes to keep his work close to that foundation.
“When I read a poem out loud, I catch the sounds and the rhythms of it much better than when I’m writing it,” Mason said. “Is this the same voice I heard in my head when I was writing it? It helps me to get it right.”
For readers, reading a poem out loud can be a powerful way to experience the words. Mason admits that his attention often wanders in and out at a poetry reading so having the words in front of him, on a page of a book, helps him understand the meaning of a poem.
“I love getting a book and reading the poems that were read,” he said. “Sometimes it’s like, holy cow, I didn’t get what you were doing this in this stanza so it’s kind of fun to see what I catch with the printed word.”