Spot, identify and count birds at Cottonmill Park in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Great Backyard Bird Count offers a snapshot of a particular location on a particular day in terms of the kinds and numbers of birds that happen to visit at that time.

“It gives us relative numbers of species and it helps us to understand their distribution,” said Amanda Hegg, Conservation Program associate at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary. “The real importance comes in comparing these numbers year after year so we can understand if different populations are declining, where bird species are at — and if that changes from year to year.”

This information that is collected consistently during the years will help scientists better understand stresses to the climate and the environment.

“This long-term data is really valuable with research on climate change and in the face of other threats that birds experience,” Hegg said.

To gather data on bird populations, National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary will present a guided bird outing at Cottonmill Park west of Kearney at 10 a.m. Saturday. The free event will engage bird watchers of all ages and abilities in counting birds. Participants should meet in the parking lot facing the swim beach. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Plan to bring warm clothes including gloves.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the global event.

“The count is a fun event because people of all birding skill sets can take part, whether you are an expert or new to birding,” Hegg said. “This will be a great opportunity to learn more about your local birds, help an important scientific effort and enjoy a relaxing morning at Cottonmill Park with other bird enthusiasts.”

The event features opportunities to hike around the park as well as a chance for individuals with limited mobility to participate.

“Birds tell us a story about what’s going on with our landscape,” Hegg added. “On the more broad scale, it tells us what’s going on with our ecosystems and our planet. This kind of data helps us to look at multiple different resolutions of how birds are doing. On the more local scale, if you’re not seeing the number of species you used to years ago, or not seeing as many of a certain type of species, that can tell you about the quality of the ecoysteme you’re in.”

The same situation applies to bird populations in urban areas.

“You might not think of that as an ecosystem, but your community forests, your community parks and your own backyard is a type of habitat,” she said. “Birding in your community is a great way to understand how certain bird species are doing.”

Conducting a bird count in winter allows bird watchers to more easily identify different species due to a lack of folage on trees. In the summer, birds use more vocalizations to attract mates and defend territory making it easier to identify birds through their calls.

“During the winter, birds are far less vocal because they don’t need to be,” Hegg said. “They have different calls in the summer when they will be singing. In the winter and fall they will be calling or chipping. It’s a little bit harder to identify birds by calls in the winter. Also, their plumage isn’t as bright because they don’t need that bright plumage to attract a mate.”

The Great Backyard Bird Count takes into account migratory species noting that birds visit central Nebraska at different times of the year.

“The birds we see in the winter may be either year-round residents that breed here and spend the winter here,” she said. “Or they might be migrants who breed somewhere up north.”

Organizers of the original bird count picked February as a time to take a bird census ahead of the spring migration that starts in many areas in March. This year’s count extends over three days from Friday through Sunday.

“Our event on Saturday is just an educational program for people to learn more about community science and to be able to learn more about their local birds,” Hegg said. “I think people wouldn’t normally think about going birding in the winter or just going outside. I hope people can get something out of this event because community science is an awesome thing. It helps people from all backgrounds and experiences to get more involved with science. You don’t have to have the knowledge of a scientist to be involved, but it still helps science and birds.”