SPIRIT a dream come true for these Nebraska artists

KEARNEY — Every two years, the Museum of Nebraska Art invites artists with Nebraska ties to contribute artwork for SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland.

The event usually includes a gala dinner and art auction that brings together artists and patrons. With MONA closed for renovation through 2023, all aspects of SPIRIT will be online this year with the auction starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and wrapping up at 8 p.m. April 7.

Sondra L. Jonson of Cambridge contributed three pieces of sculpture to SPIRIT. This is the first time her artwork has been featured in the show.

“For me it’s a huge honor,” she said. “I’ve been in Nebraska for more than 25 years, working in art. I’ve seen the SPIRIT show many times and to be in it is a dream come true.”

Jonson works in classic realism, a way of creating art that puts high value on skill and the ability to truthfully represent a subject without artificiality.

“That’s how I trained,” she said. “That’s what I really wanted to do. I was lucky to find a school that was offering training back when I was just out of college. I try to make work that people can really connect with, something that might reflect their emotions or history or experiences.”

SPIRIT features the work of more than 40 Nebraska artists. The artists receive 60 percent of the sale price. The rest of the funds go toward supporting the activities of MONA.

For artist Katrina Swanson, SPIRIT offers her the opportunity to showcase her work.

“I’ve been invited to submit my work to SPIRIT several times,” she said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “It does my reputation well.”

Swanson said she will miss the chance to mix with patrons this year and to talk with people who have purchased her work in the past.

In most of her oil paintings, Swanson focuses on color.

“I like color,” she said. “I like it to be vibrant and maybe a little bit more powerful. And when I pick colors, I’m particularly attracted to the color red.”

One of her paintings, a piece that features gumball-type vending machines, includes some basic color theory — placing red in front of a green background.

“In contrast, the red really stands out,” Swanson said. “It’s a color theory thing where I try to have those colors play off each other. And a lot of what I do is based on those thought processes. I take photographs and then I paint from the photographs. And that’s what I’m attracted to in a photograph — high contrast, bright colors, shadows, highlights and things like that.”

She also paints in an overly large size, measured in feet. A canvas of 36 inches by 48 inches allows her to make her subjects larger than life.

“That’s part of it, having them bigger than life so they really stand out and you can’t escape them,” Swanson said.

As a starting point in her style, Swanson took elements of the work of realistic painter Edward Hopper (1882-1867).

“I like the colors he used in his paintings,” she said. “And the subject matter, too, although my work isn’t the same. I also like pop art. That’s where some of those colors come from.”

SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland brings together the best work by a select group of Nebraska artists.

Gina Garden, marketing coordinator for the museum, notes that the event fulfills the mission of MONA by making sure that artists receive 60 percent of the selling price of the artwork.

“While this is a fundraiser for the museum, the artists benefit even more,” she said. “That’s our mission, that’s what we’re here to do. This is important to more than just the museum; this is important to the artists as a way to showcase their work.”

For patrons, SPIRIT can serve as an introduction to new artists and as well as new styles and media.

To learn more about the artists and to participate in the auction, visit MONA.unk.edu.