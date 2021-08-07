Songwriter, poet bring attention to not-so-well-behaved women in history

KEARNEY — Songwriter Deb Carpenter-Nolting and cowboy poet Lyn Messersmith hope to bring the lives of four Nebraska women to modern audiences.
“Our main goal is to bring these women to life for other people,” Carpenter-Nolting said of the duo’s performance to bring attention to these personalities who helped shape the state. “We hope to get our audience’s curiosity up so they can start to do their own research. These women might not be so well known as some of the more famous not-so-well behaved women. They stood up for what they believed in and approached life in a different way.”
Carpenter-Nolting sings about Mari Sandoz and Annie Oakley, Messersmith reads poetry about Clara Brown and Tad Lucas.
“We don’t do impersonations, but we present background information on the characters,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “Lyn does poetry and I do songs. These are original pieces we have written and performed with the background information we’ve researched about these people.”
The Archway presents “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History” with Carpenter-Nolting and Messersmith at 2:30 p.m. Sunday as part of the Soda Fountain Series. Admission is free. Following the program, the audience is invited to join the staff of The Archway for root beer floats served from the Archway’s vintage soda fountain.
As a Nebraska novelist, biographer and lecturer, Sandoz (1896-1966) knew the promise and hardship of Nebraska’s Sandhills.
“She had such a tie to the land that you can see it in her work,” Carpenter-Nolting said about the writer. “Women at this time in our history didn’t get to do things as often as they wanted because of the role of women in society. Annie Oakley is quoted as saying that when men do marksmanship, they are great shots. When women do it, they are just lucky. Annie Oakley was so skilled in her craft, yet when she was billed, she was ‘America’s Sweetheart of the West,’ the little lady who stole everybody’s heart. But she was very accomplished in a lot of different realms.”
Sandoz wrote “Slogum House,” a novel set in the Sandhills, in 1937, only to have it banned by libraries in McCook and Omaha because of the story’s content. The author wrote about the West from an unromantized point of view.
“She wrote about gritty work of the West,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “One critic accused her of ‘writing on sandpaper with barbed wire.’”
Another woman who influenced Nebraska Territory, Clara Brown, an enslaved women born in Virginia, eventually made her way, via Nebraska, to Colorado where she worked at domestic chores. She invested her money in mine claims and real estate, amassing a fortune of more than $10,000 in the 1870s. Messersmith recites poetry about Brown and female bull rider Tad Lucas.
In researching Sandoz’s life, Carpenter-Nolting visited the house of the writer’s sister, Caroline Sandoz Pifer.
“At that time, most of Mari’s effects were in the basement of Caroline’s house,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “I got to look at all of these really cool artifacts. And Caroline said, ‘Would you like to wear this dress?’ and then she said, ‘Take this hat and wear it.’ I said, ‘Oh, no, I can’t do that. I’ll sweat in it.’ I did wear one of her hats, which was really cool.”
Seeing the sense of style that Sandoz projected helped Carpenter-Nolting understand more about the writer.
“She really liked earthy colors because she was so close to the land and the Sandhills,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “And she was very practical, too. Mari used to sew weights in the hems of her dresses because she was familiar with the Nebraska wind. That’s a very practical method of keeping a modest appearance.”
Carpenter-Nolting first became interested in the life of the sharpshooter, Oakley, after visiting the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum, now known as the Center of the West Museum, in Cody, Wyoming.
“We were there with a group of kids doing a program,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “We started researching at the McCracken Research Library, housed in that museum. The students I was working with discovered her motto, which was, “Take aim at the high mark and you will hit it; maybe not the first time, maybe not the second and maybe not even the third. But keep on aiming and keep on shooting and soon you will hit the bulls-eye of success.’ That stuck with them and we created the chorus of the song, working that into a rhyme.”
Carpenter-Nolting noted the lesson of the quote; that not everything is easy.
“You’re not going to just pick up a hobby or a skill and just automatically be good at it,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of work.”