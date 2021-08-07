Songwriter, poet bring attention to not-so-well-behaved women in history

In researching Sandoz’s life, Carpenter-Nolting visited the house of the writer’s sister, Caroline Sandoz Pifer.

“At that time, most of Mari’s effects were in the basement of Caroline’s house,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “I got to look at all of these really cool artifacts. And Caroline said, ‘Would you like to wear this dress?’ and then she said, ‘Take this hat and wear it.’ I said, ‘Oh, no, I can’t do that. I’ll sweat in it.’ I did wear one of her hats, which was really cool.”

Seeing the sense of style that Sandoz projected helped Carpenter-Nolting understand more about the writer.

“She really liked earthy colors because she was so close to the land and the Sandhills,” Carpenter-Nolting said. “And she was very practical, too. Mari used to sew weights in the hems of her dresses because she was familiar with the Nebraska wind. That’s a very practical method of keeping a modest appearance.”

Carpenter-Nolting first became interested in the life of the sharpshooter, Oakley, after visiting the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum, now known as the Center of the West Museum, in Cody, Wyoming.