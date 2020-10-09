Songs by Eagles, Billy Joel part of UNK's online concert

KEARNEY — Director John Petzet considers three factors when programming a performance of choral music.
“For the concert, I had to take in consideration what we could do, with our circumstances,” said the assistant professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “That makes it harder to program thematically. Usually there are three parameters I use to choose music. One is the development aspect of the singers and another is the audience. You want to keep the attention and interest of your audience.”
The final consideration falls squarely on his own shoulders as the director of choirs at the university.
“The third aspect, and always the last, is the conductor,” he said. “Sometimes conductors find themselves choosing the same music over and over, either because they don’t have time or they had a busy summer teaching a graduate-level course. If you don’t pick some newer things or some things you’re excited about as well, you’ll find that your teaching winds up being fairly sterile.”
Students can tell when a conductor lacks enthusiasm for the pieces.
“They can tell when you’re not juiced about the music,” Petzet said. “And then their energy can wane as well.”
In keeping with his goals, Petzet picked a variety of choral pieces including several traditional Irish songs, music by Billy Joel and choral composers Evando Oliva, Andrea Ramsey, Daniel Gawthrop and David Brunner.
“There’s something endearing about a men’s chorus,” the director said. “We’re so lucky we have one. We’re twice the size as the one we had last year. Last year we ended the year with eight guys and now we have 15. I’m super happy that we’ve doubled the size of the group. It’s a wonderful sound to hear young college men singing.”
Petzet broke up the Collegium, a 20-voice choir, into two groups. One of the groups will perform a song by the Eagles, “Seven Bridges Road,” with the director accompanying on guitar.
“The other group will sing a John Rutter piece called ‘Let’s Begin Again,’” Petzet said. “It’s a romantic little ballad. After that the groups will combine and sing a piece by Andrea Ramsey, who is a really hot composer right now, called ‘Beside the Still Waters.’ It’s a rendition of Psalms 23 but it’s a very simple, a very nice piece with a simple message.”
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, all of the singers will wear face masks.
For a director of singers, Petzet sighs deeply when he acknowledges the requirement to cover the mouths of his singers.
“I don’t care what anybody’s politics are, we can all share in the fact that this is a trying time,” he said. “It’s sad but we have to work together to get through this. Coming into the semester, I didn’t know if we could even make a sound anywhere close to what we have made before. We’re getting darn close. It just makes me happy that the choirs are able to communicate with each other.”
Despite the restrictions, Petzet sees beauty and nuance in the performances.
“I think that means the most to me,” he said. “I suppose that’s selfish because as the director, you want the performance to be of the highest artistic value that your students can do. If we had an entire year of this, where we’re so handicapped with these things like distancing and masks, it would be kind of hard to be excited about rehearsals. But when I heard their first concert, and even two weeks before the concert, I could tell that, wow, we’re going to be able to pull this off. It’s going to be artistic and really close to the quality we had before — and that really inspires me.”
