Singer-songwriter Jeff Black performs in concert

LOOMIS — “I’m always a songwriter.”
That’s how musician Jeff Black coped with the pandemic shutdowns of the last 18 months.
He kept notes for songs but he also understood that his audience might not be ready for a heady examination of life in 2020-21.
“I have been writing a lot in my journal,” he said in an interview from his home in Nashville.
“I don’t know if I’ve had a focus on creating a record of brand-new songs. I don’t know if people want to revisit all this nonsense, you know? I’ve been trying to think about things that we can all revisit. You can’t predict the future but you can write about the present and revisit the past.”
As a singer-songwriter, Black knows how to craft a song that works on many different levels. His songs have been covered by Alison Krauss, Waylon Jennings, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and BlackHawk.
Black co-wrote the title song to Bush’s 2009 Grammy nominated album, “Circles Around Me.”
In looking back over the past year and a half, Black said he has lost a few friends to age and other things.
“I know that a lot of people have suffered and it’s got to be bewildering and mind-boggling for folks,” he said. “I don’t know exactly how it’s changed me. It’s too soon to tell.”
Black will perform in central Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Balcony in Loomis as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.
“Music is so healing, no matter what we’re going through,” he said. “I think it can be healing and inspirational. I think it’s a great place to turn to right now. And I know that a lot of people have done that through the Zoom concerts.”
This live tour begins in Alabama for Black with three shows at Opelika Songwriters Festival in Opelika, Ala. He then performs in McCook before heading to Loomis for the show at The Balcony.
He wraps up the tour with shows in Wray, Colo., and then at the FolkHouse in Omaha.
“This is my first string of dates back on the road since March of 2020,” he said. “That seems very strange to me because I’ve been traveling around and doing this for 30-some odd years. It’s been very strange to not get out and play. And I think it’s been the same way for people who intentionally seek out this type of music. It’s been sort of a cool reunion for everybody.”
Black, 58, grew up in a small town on the edge of Kansas City, Kansas. He describes himself as coming from a long line of farmers and truck drivers.
“My parents were about 10 years older than all the parents of my friends,” he said. “They grew up during the Depression. They were all on the farm at that time, my dad and all his brothers. And then farming didn’t seem to be working out too well for them after they came back from WWII. They worked a few jobs but then all became truck drivers. They grew up on the farm, they went and won the war and then moved to town.”
Black’s experiences of growing up in Liberty, Kansas, feel close to him when he drives from Nashville to central Nebraska to perform.
“Liberty was a tiny town when I was a kid,” he said. “My uncle had a farm a few miles away. There’s no way that kind of life didn’t have an impression on me. That part of the country up there is really close to my heart. Even though central Nebraska seems far away from Liberty where I grew up, it’s still hallowed ground when I get up there. I feel at home with all the people up there in that part of the country.”
Black has performed in Loomis several times as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series. Before that he toured in many venues nationally and overseas.
“I don’t have expectations,” he said about the places he performs, “except that I’m really looking forward to folks coming out and us getting together. Once everybody kinda commits to the room, that’s when there’s a fellowship, a fellowship for people making that trek. And I know that people drive long distances to a show in rural Nebraska. It’s not like in Nashville where you just go down the block to hear music.”
Black prefers to drive while on tour, rather than flying.
“I love driving into those towns and I love being out in the country,” he said. “It’s a gift to me to play at places in the country.”