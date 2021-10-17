Singer-songwriter Jeff Black performs in concert

Black will perform in central Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Balcony in Loomis as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

“Music is so healing, no matter what we’re going through,” he said. “I think it can be healing and inspirational. I think it’s a great place to turn to right now. And I know that a lot of people have done that through the Zoom concerts.”

This live tour begins in Alabama for Black with three shows at Opelika Songwriters Festival in Opelika, Ala. He then performs in McCook before heading to Loomis for the show at The Balcony.

He wraps up the tour with shows in Wray, Colo., and then at the FolkHouse in Omaha.

“This is my first string of dates back on the road since March of 2020,” he said. “That seems very strange to me because I’ve been traveling around and doing this for 30-some odd years. It’s been very strange to not get out and play. And I think it’s been the same way for people who intentionally seek out this type of music. It’s been sort of a cool reunion for everybody.”

Black, 58, grew up in a small town on the edge of Kansas City, Kansas. He describes himself as coming from a long line of farmers and truck drivers.