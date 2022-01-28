Show at Buffalo County Fairgrounds all weekend will have ‘teardrop type to diesel-powered motor homes’

KEARNEY — Despite the challenges of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, John Gerber expects a solid turnout of recreational equipment and vehicles at the annual Kearney RV, Boat & Sports Show starting Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“We’ll have almost 28,000 square feet of RVs,” he said. “Cabela’s is going to bring some units. I’m expecting there to be kayaks as well. It is a selling show so people who come are certainly welcome to look and negotiate at the show. I know in talking to the RV guys that they spend part of each day looking at trade-ins.”
The event allows patrons to compare models in a convenient location.
“We represent different companies,” said Gerber, who has organized the show for decades. “They will bring a good selection of everything from the small teardrop-type RV on up to diesel-powered motor homes. There will be a complete array of camping things.”
The Kearney RV, Boat & Sports Show continues at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds through Sunday. General admission is $5.
Two different companies will be bringing golf carts to the show.
“For many people, that’s a very active part of the outdoor scene,” Gerber noted. “In the past I had a golf cart at a cabin I owned. And if you go to Johnson Lake, there’s enough golf carts you might get run over. We have a tremendous number of lakes with cabins and trailer sites around them here in Nebraska. It always amazes me. If you take Johnson Lake, for example, there are almost a thousand structures around the lake. That’s quite a community.”
Gerber continues to find the new technology impressive.
“I’m always impressed with the leaps in technology in the RVs,” he said in a previous Hub interview. “I look at these RVs and I think, boy, they’ve taken that about as far as they can, but they continue to add more slide-outs, sound systems and creature comforts. It’s just absolutely remarkable.”
As a producer of the show, Gerber makes a point to talk to all of the sellers.
“I talk to all of the individual vendors to see how happy they are,” he said. “They will be frank with me and tell me how many units they’ve sold or orders they’ve written. And if they are happy, that’s a good part of it. There’s a large time investment in getting ready for the show. From the point of view of the spectators, I always try to talk to them and find out what their high point has been. A good show to me is having everyone happy.”