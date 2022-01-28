Show at Buffalo County Fairgrounds all weekend will have ‘teardrop type to diesel-powered motor homes’

KEARNEY — Despite the challenges of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, John Gerber expects a solid turnout of recreational equipment and vehicles at the annual Kearney RV, Boat & Sports Show starting Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

“We’ll have almost 28,000 square feet of RVs,” he said. “Cabela’s is going to bring some units. I’m expecting there to be kayaks as well. It is a selling show so people who come are certainly welcome to look and negotiate at the show. I know in talking to the RV guys that they spend part of each day looking at trade-ins.”

The event allows patrons to compare models in a convenient location.

“We represent different companies,” said Gerber, who has organized the show for decades. “They will bring a good selection of everything from the small teardrop-type RV on up to diesel-powered motor homes. There will be a complete array of camping things.”

The Kearney RV, Boat & Sports Show continues at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds through Sunday. General admission is $5.

Two different companies will be bringing golf carts to the show.

