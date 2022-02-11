See how Colorado poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer keeps her work fresh during virtual workshop February 16

In addition to her poetry, Trommer also creates a podcast, sings with Heartbeat, an a capella group, and performed at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn. She began writing a daily poem in 2006.

“The reason I write a poem every day isn’t to have a bunch of poems,” Trommer said. “I call the poems The Happy Byproduct of What Really Matters. What really matters is the process of paying attention, the willingness to open ourselves to the world around us and to be very attentive to the world inside of us.”

Her work shines a light on those two worlds. Trommer considers poetry as a bridge between these two worlds.

“That bridge changes every single day,” she said. “Our willingness to step onto that bridge every day, at least in my case, is what shapes how I see the world. The poetry practice is so ‘not’ about what happens on the page. It becomes everything to do with how I meet the world every moment. That’s what’s so exciting about it. That’s why I write a poem every day.”

Trommer says about her practice of a daily poem and writing the same one over and over, “there are so many ways to get it right.” She feels that even if a poet sat down to write the same poem, it would never come out the same.