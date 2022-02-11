See how Colorado poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer keeps her work fresh during virtual workshop February 16

KEARNEY — As part of her daily practice, Colorado poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer writes a poem each day.
How does she avoid writing the same poem over and over?
“Sometimes I write the same poem every day,” she said from her home in the San Miguel River Valley in southwest Colorado. “Every time I come to a blank page, it’s an invitation to meet whatever is there in that moment. So let’s say that I meet the same subject, the moon, perhaps. Each time I meet it, I’m meeting it from a new place and bringing a new perspective. We circle things our whole lives.”
Trommer uses the term literally. She moves around a topic, examining it from different angles, from different points of view and even during different times of the year.
“We circle these things like what does it mean to love someone?” she asked. “What does it mean to be our best self? What does it mean to grieve? What does it mean to grow? And so we circle these things over and over and over and over — our whole lives. All of our understandings, every single epiphany we ever have, is eclipsed by the next one. That something about this practice; you do meet the same things again and again and again.”
Each time she meets the topic, Trommer finds a fresh perspective.
“One of my favorite quotes about writing is from Emily Dickinson who said, ‘My business is circumference,’ and that’s what I’m doing with poetry,” Trommer said. “It’s not like science. We don’t pin anything down. We spiral around it and around it, right, to see all sides of a thing and to find the nuance of it.”
Trommer will share her thoughts about poetry during two virtual events as part of UNK’s Reynolds Visiting Writers Series Feb. 16-17. The first event is a reading at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and the second event, a two-hour workshop, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Admission to both events is free. Patrons can access both events at https://unk.zoom.us/j/94142489414.
“When I say ‘a thing,’ it could be ‘a thing’ like the moon, but more likely we’re writing about something abstract because those are the things that make us human,” Trommer said, “love, loss, anger, justice, innocence, fear. Certainly the poems I’m writing now look nothing like the poems I was writing 10 years ago or 20 years ago. And the writing process itself is what allows us to see in a new way.”
In 2007, Trommer served as San Miguel County’s first poet laureate, a position she held until 2011. She was named Western Slope Poet Laureate in 2015 and in 2019 she was a finalist for Colorado Poet Laureate.
In addition to her poetry, Trommer also creates a podcast, sings with Heartbeat, an a capella group, and performed at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn. She began writing a daily poem in 2006.
“The reason I write a poem every day isn’t to have a bunch of poems,” Trommer said. “I call the poems The Happy Byproduct of What Really Matters. What really matters is the process of paying attention, the willingness to open ourselves to the world around us and to be very attentive to the world inside of us.”
Her work shines a light on those two worlds. Trommer considers poetry as a bridge between these two worlds.
“That bridge changes every single day,” she said. “Our willingness to step onto that bridge every day, at least in my case, is what shapes how I see the world. The poetry practice is so ‘not’ about what happens on the page. It becomes everything to do with how I meet the world every moment. That’s what’s so exciting about it. That’s why I write a poem every day.”
Trommer says about her practice of a daily poem and writing the same one over and over, “there are so many ways to get it right.” She feels that even if a poet sat down to write the same poem, it would never come out the same.
“When I sit down with a blank page, I am in service to the poem,” she explained. “What does the poem want? If I sat down and wrote about what Rosemerry wanted, if I thought that I knew best, that really would get boring. If the poem knows more than I do, then the opportunity for epiphany is ever available. I will always be open to surprise. If I sit down and write what I know, I will never be surprised.”
The worst piece of writing advice? Write what you know.
“No! Write what you don’t know,” Trommer said. “Write into that. That’s way more exciting and there’s much more potential in that.”