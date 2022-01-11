See how 1800s traveling preacher endured spreading word of God Thursday at Kearney's Upper Room Brewery

KEARNEY — Bill Chvala invites Kearney audiences to try out a new one-man play called “Circuit Rider.”
“This story takes place in about 1803,” he said in an interview from his office in Omaha. “It’s in an area of our country that’s just being settled; so it’s a rugged place to get around in. This circuit rider has a 500-mile circuit that he travels. He’s gone for five or six weeks at a time over hills and mountains. There weren’t roads at that time.”
The play features the stories of a traveling preacher who served settlers living in remote parts of the country in the Mid-Atlantic states, on the Wilderness Road in the Cumberland Gap, not long after the country gained its independence from Great Britain.
“The circuit rider preaches at the homes of the settlers,” Chvala said. “And then every summer there were big camp meetings with hundreds of people, sometimes up to a thousand people, who gathered in a place for a couple weeks for preaching.”
The one-man play, “Circuit Rider,” features Chvala’s brother, Ron Chvala, as the preacher. It premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St. in Kearney. Admission to the show is free.
Chvala, who wrote the script, based the story on a Methodist preacher from the time.
“I read his story and I thought, holy cow, this ought to be a movie,” Chvala said. “He got into all kinds of predicaments. I’m probably not going to make a Hollywood movie from Omaha, Neb., but Ron, my brother, is a wonderful actor. I always thought he ought to do a one-man play so I decided to see if I could put a play together.”
They decided to pick Kearney as a place to premiere “Circuit Rider” because Chvala has a sister who lives here and he had heard good things about Upper Room Brewery, a place were people gather to hear stories of faith.
Chvala approached the production more as an opportunity to tell a series of stories rather than to create a plot-driven drama.
“We made the main character fictitious so we could add some stories to it,” he said. “We still wanted to have a beginning, middle and an end, which we wouldn’t have achieved if we told it from a real person’s point of view.”
Chvala took the name of the circuit rider, Whitfield Isiah Thomas, from George Whitfield (1714-70) who lived in England. In 1740 he traveled to North America and preached at revivals that became part of the “Great Awakening,” a movement of religious piety and devotion that encouraged people to reach for deep personal salvation.
“One of the themes that runs through this play is Divine Providence,” Chvala said. “The circuit rider, through everything I’ve read, left the results to Divine Providence, to God. The second theme is the boldness of the preaching. He would preach anywhere, anytime to anyone.”
The author also notes an additional element in the story — the mockers and the laughers.
“Sometimes they were more than just mocking,” Chvala said. “Sometimes he had to confront people who were going to horsewhip him. The circuit rider had an interesting take on fighting and whipping and how to stand up to people. Like I said before, it would make a great movie.”
Chvala notes that audiences can take away two things from “Circuit Rider” — you don’t have to be afraid to be bold in your faith and preaching needs to be bold in our society.
“There are a lot of similarities between the culture back then and what we have now,” Chvala said. “Toward the end of his circuit riding, as the settlements grew, Whitfield sensed an indifference in people. That became a big problem for him. And when the churches started building in the settlements, then those preachers didn’t want the circuit riders to come.”
Chvala sees the production on Thursday as a starting point for his show. Depending on how the presentation goes, Chvala might expand the play to include additional personalities for the performer.
“We hope that we interest churches, or groups that want a 30-minute program, in the show,” he said. “It would fit right into a retreat or a meeting of some kind.”