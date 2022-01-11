See how 1800s traveling preacher endured spreading word of God Thursday at Kearney's Upper Room Brewery

“I read his story and I thought, holy cow, this ought to be a movie,” Chvala said. “He got into all kinds of predicaments. I’m probably not going to make a Hollywood movie from Omaha, Neb., but Ron, my brother, is a wonderful actor. I always thought he ought to do a one-man play so I decided to see if I could put a play together.”

They decided to pick Kearney as a place to premiere “Circuit Rider” because Chvala has a sister who lives here and he had heard good things about Upper Room Brewery, a place were people gather to hear stories of faith.

Chvala approached the production more as an opportunity to tell a series of stories rather than to create a plot-driven drama.

“We made the main character fictitious so we could add some stories to it,” he said. “We still wanted to have a beginning, middle and an end, which we wouldn’t have achieved if we told it from a real person’s point of view.”

Chvala took the name of the circuit rider, Whitfield Isiah Thomas, from George Whitfield (1714-70) who lived in England. In 1740 he traveled to North America and preached at revivals that became part of the “Great Awakening,” a movement of religious piety and devotion that encouraged people to reach for deep personal salvation.