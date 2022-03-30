Sax quartet brings new music to life for the UNK New Music Festival

KEARNEY — The members of Nois Saxophone Quartet perform with a simple goal — bringing new music to life.

“We have a really exciting program planned for the UNK New Music Festival,” said Jordan Lulloff, managing director of the quartet. “It spans a large gamut of music from notated pieces to improvised music. Nois is a saxophone quartet based out of Chicago and we’re focused on bringing the music of living composers to life, commissioning new work for saxophone quartet and exploring experimental improvisation.”

Audience members will hear “crunchy” and disconcerting multiphonics, music that employs quarter tones, as well as more languid and beautiful major chords.

“The last piece on the program is a 20-minute improvisation,” Lulloff said in an interview from North Carolina while on tour. “I have no idea what it will sound like on the night of the show. It will be a complete surprise for everyone, including us.”

The UNK New Music Festival opens on Friday with a concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring music by contemporary composers. The festival continues with three performances on Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission to all the concerts in the festival is free.

Nois Saxophone will perform during the final concert on Saturday.

Founded in 2016, Nois combines contemporary classical music and improvisation in unique concert experiences. Cacophony Magazine described the quartet as a group with “truly innovative musicianship” and “raw creativity.” Since its founding, Nois has given more than 90 performances in 20 states from coast to coast. As part of the group’s mission, Nois has premiered more than 50 pieces.

Members of Nois perform on soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones. The members can switch between the saxophones in the different ranges.

Lulloff understands the appeal of performing on a saxophone.

“It has a ton of versatility,” he said. “The instrument has the ability to play beautiful, melodic lines that could be heard on a cello or a stringed instrument. While we’re here in North Carolina, we’ve had the chance to perform with a soprano vocalist. The blend between the soprano vocalist and saxophone quartet is amazing.”

Lulloff also acknowledges the way a player can create percussive sounds and jarring multiphonics.

“Stylistically, it can play everything from classic to jazz to pop — and everything in between,” he said. “It’s such a versatile instrument.”

The final piece on the concert, “13 Changes,” features improvisation.

“Each one of those changes is a line of text that we use as a jumping off point for improvisation,” Lulloff said. “The fourth line of text is ‘Elephants mating in a secret grove.’ We use that line of text to inspire the sound that we’re going to be making on stage that night.”

The art of improvisation includes more than merely playing.

“We improvise more with our ears than our fingers,” Lulloff said. “It involves listening to what is happening around you, making a conscious choice of responding with something that’s similar or something that is contrasting — or do I respond with nothing at all?”

The most uncertain aspect of improvising is knowing when to bring the music to an end.

“That’s the most scary part of improvisation; I just never know when to stop,” he said. “You just kind of let the space and the sound tell you.”

Lulloff understands how that tension can create a compelling piece of music, something that can easily draw in an audience.

As a performer, Lulloff sees an exciting surge of new contemporary classical music.

“We’re seeing innovations that really make the music more approachable to the general public,” he said. “As you have younger and more relatable composers writing music, audiences get to know these composers. That makes it easier for audiences to connect to the music. That’s something that Nois really works for in our performances. When we’re playing a piece on stage, a piece that we think is really innovative and something we understand right away, we make sure to give it a thorough introduction from the stage — and tell the story of how we met the composer, especially if the composer is one of our friends.”

Often members of the quartet will point out various aspects of the music so audiences can anticipate the highlights.

Lulloff enjoys indie rock, R&B, hip hop and country.

“I think there’s innovation happening all over the place, not only in the world of classical music,” he said. “And for me, it’s not always about finding something new; it’s often finding a new take on something old.”