Saturday car show by Central Neb. Auto Club to benefit Kearney Area Animal Shelter

KEARNEY — After a year of changes, the annual Central Nebraska Auto Club Indoor Auto and Bike Show returns to its normal time.
“We used to have a fall show and then we switched to spring,” said Jeff Knapp, organizer of the event. “Last year we moved it to August because of the pandemic. Now we’re back at our usual time, springtime.”
The club teamed up with the Kearney Area Animal Shelter as its charity last year and plans to do the same again this year.
“They will have their little white bags in front of the vehicles,” Knapp said. “If you want to throw change or dollar bills in the bags, that money will go to the animal shelter. The car with the most money in its bag will get a little trophy from the animal shelter.”
Many clubs canceled their shows last year due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, leaving classic car collectors with few places to show their vehicles. Knapp sees the indoor show as a reason to encourage owners to polish their fenders, fire up the motors and show their cars.
“In a normal year, your car usually sits over the winter,” he said. “You can’t take it out, you can’t show it off, you can’t shine it up. This time of year is a rather neat time. And the good thing is if it snows or rains, we’re still inside. We’ll have a nice show no matter what the weather does. It’s a nice opportunity for folks to get out their cars, trucks, motorcycles or whatever they might own, and bring them to the show.”
The Central Nebraska Auto Club will present its 15th annual Indoor Auto and Bike Show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5.
“This is the early part of the car show season,” Knapp said. “We are excited to get a good crowd of people on hand to see the cars. We have a lot more preregistrations than normal, which is a good sign.”
Knapp expects anywhere from 80 to 100 vehicles.
“We usually have about 20 of our own, what we call ‘host cars,’ that we put in a separate area,” he said. “Those vehicles aren’t eligible for the awards but we like to show them off anyway.”
While the Central Nebraska Auto Club sponsors the event, the members open the Indoor Auto and Bike Show to anyone. The preregistration fee to enter a vehicle is $15 on Friday or before. On the day of the show, the fee is $20.
“I’m an original guy; I like the cars just the way they came from the factory with no modern stuff,” Knapp said. “Other folks like to put in a modern engine and automatic transmission and make them more road worthy and easier to drive. I appreciate that they like to do that. And there are guys who like to rat-rod. That might look a little weird but we love them all. We even have a special rat rod trophy. It’s soup to nuts, really.”
Patrons can vote on a People’s Choice category for a trophy. Knapp expects the staff of the animal shelter to be on hand with some of their animals and he plans on showing two cars from the Classic Car Collection.
“We’ll have food from Cunningham’s and music,” he said. “It’s really just a fun day.”