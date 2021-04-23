Saturday car show by Central Neb. Auto Club to benefit Kearney Area Animal Shelter

KEARNEY — After a year of changes, the annual Central Nebraska Auto Club Indoor Auto and Bike Show returns to its normal time.

“We used to have a fall show and then we switched to spring,” said Jeff Knapp, organizer of the event. “Last year we moved it to August because of the pandemic. Now we’re back at our usual time, springtime.”

The club teamed up with the Kearney Area Animal Shelter as its charity last year and plans to do the same again this year.

“They will have their little white bags in front of the vehicles,” Knapp said. “If you want to throw change or dollar bills in the bags, that money will go to the animal shelter. The car with the most money in its bag will get a little trophy from the animal shelter.”

Many clubs canceled their shows last year due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, leaving classic car collectors with few places to show their vehicles. Knapp sees the indoor show as a reason to encourage owners to polish their fenders, fire up the motors and show their cars.