Sail On, a tribute to The Beach Boys to perform Sunday in Holdrege

“Brian lived through his music as a composer,” Williamson said. “That’s the mark of a great artist, I guess. Beethoven was the same way, I think. Brian’s emotions and his state of being were very evident in the music.”

Some critics consider the music of The Beach Boys as simplistic. Williamson disagrees.

“I’ve been working in music since I was 19,” he said. “I’ve done everything from blues to folk to rock — just about everything. And I’ve worked with some of the guys in the band for many years doing retro music by The Beach Boys. We were always hesitant to do an entire set of Beach Boys music, you know, to climb that mountain. We were afraid to bite off more than we could chew. It’s a lot — and the music is difficult.”

Even the most simplistic three-chord rock ‘n’ roll song includes four-part harmony on top of it.

“It’s all got to be exactly in tune, every single song,” Williamson said. “There’s no break. There’s no long instrumental things and everything is condensed down to two and a half minutes at most. It’s a tough set. The only thing I can personally think is harder to do was a jazz standard set, like big band music of the American Songbook.”

He compares the singing to the way bluegrass bands harmonize.