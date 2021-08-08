Rowe’s Blues on the Banks a ‘friend-raiser’

Most people in central Nebraska equate Rowe Sanctuary with the crane migration. Summer can be a slow time of the year at the sanctuary since the cranes have flown to the northern latitudes. But with the easing of COVID-19 shutdowns, Winkel has noticed an increase in visitors at Rowe.

“This summer we’ve actually seen quite a bit of traffic that we don’t normally see,” she said. “I think that’s because people are traveling all at once, now that the country is opening up again.”

Blues on the Banks helps to remind people in central Nebraska of the mission of Rowe Sanctuary.

“It will be a nice night to come out,” Winkel said. “Pre-fall is actually one of my favorite times on the prairie. A lot of flowers are blooming right now — which I always associate with the start of school. It’s really a beautiful time of the year to be out here and it’s a great venue for a lot of reasons. We’ll have the stage stationed so the band will be playing, hopefully, in front of a beautiful sunset in front of the Platte River.”

She encourages patrons to bring lawn chairs or blankets and appropriate clothing for the weather since the event is held outdoors.