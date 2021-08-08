Rowe’s Blues on the Banks a ‘friend-raiser’

GIBBON — Anne Winkel, senior outreach coordinator at Rowe Sanctuary, considers Blues on the Banks as more of a “friend-raiser” than a “fundraiser.”
“We want everyone to be able to experience the sanctuary,” she said. “And we hope this event will bring in some new people who also will learn to love the area and help keep conservation going long term at Rowe Sanctuary. The more people who care about this place, the better job we’ll do.”
Tickets for the annual event, Blues on the Banks on Aug. 14, continue on sale for $20 per person. The Kearney-based band, Blue Plate Special, will perform at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon. Burgers, brats and brews will be offered. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and guided nature walks begin at 5:15 p.m. The event is limited to patrons 21 and older.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, the National Audubon Society requires face masks for patrons attending the event.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is Monday.
“We’ve been doing this event for a couple of years now, but we’ve changed up a few things,” Winkel said. “We are having prairie walks at the beginning of the night. Nebraskaland Bank is donating the food and Steeple Brewing from Hastings will provide the beer for the event.”
Bill Taddicken, director of Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, said of the evening, “We’re excited to host Blues on the Banks again after such a difficult year. There will be great food, great music and a beautiful view of the Platte River.”
Most people in central Nebraska equate Rowe Sanctuary with the crane migration. Summer can be a slow time of the year at the sanctuary since the cranes have flown to the northern latitudes. But with the easing of COVID-19 shutdowns, Winkel has noticed an increase in visitors at Rowe.
“This summer we’ve actually seen quite a bit of traffic that we don’t normally see,” she said. “I think that’s because people are traveling all at once, now that the country is opening up again.”
Blues on the Banks helps to remind people in central Nebraska of the mission of Rowe Sanctuary.
“It will be a nice night to come out,” Winkel said. “Pre-fall is actually one of my favorite times on the prairie. A lot of flowers are blooming right now — which I always associate with the start of school. It’s really a beautiful time of the year to be out here and it’s a great venue for a lot of reasons. We’ll have the stage stationed so the band will be playing, hopefully, in front of a beautiful sunset in front of the Platte River.”
She encourages patrons to bring lawn chairs or blankets and appropriate clothing for the weather since the event is held outdoors.
When it comes to “friend-raising,” Winkel sees an event like Blues on the Banks as a long-term, goodwill investment in the mission of Rowe Sanctuary. A single event like Blues on the Banks might not raise a lot of money but it keeps the sanctuary forefront in the minds of residents on central Nebraska. That can translate to other fundraising after the event. Donations are always welcomed at the sanctuary.