Review: ‘Our Town’ still holds the same magic

Kearney Community Theatre’s production, opening today and continuing through Oct. 10, follows all the rules of a traditional presentation of “Our Town,” something most students read at some point during their academic career. Even though audiences know the play, seeing it again still holds the same magic when Wilder wrote it more than eight decades ago.

With a minimal set and mimed objects, the actors invite the audience into their lives. All of the performers do an outstanding job to dig deeply into their characters. Bill Wood, as Dr. Gibbs, helps to set the tone of the play. He makes use of the quiet moments, communicating with a sigh or a raised eyebrow. Watch for the work of Scott Unruh, as the editor Mr. Webb, who also anchors the scenes of the play with authority.

Cheryl O’Curran, as Mrs. Webb, and Christina Thornton, as Mrs. Gibbs, play off each other as neighbors and friends, feeding chickens, making meals and taking joy and singing in the church choir.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first act, called “Daily Life,” establishes the groundwork for the play, introducing the characters, the setting and the situation. In the second act, “Love and Marriage,” the playwright advances the plot as George and Emily confess their love for each other — along with their trepidation of marriage.