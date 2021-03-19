Review: Enjoy the scenery, gloss over the flaws of ‘Land’

KEARNEY — After purchasing a remote piece of land in the mountains of Wyoming, Edee walks past a litter barrel on the street of a small town and tosses in her cellphone.
That gesture sets the tone for “Land,” a quiet and contemplative film starring and directed by actress Robin Wright. As a grieving widow, Edee wants to live alone in the mountains and avoid everyone. She accepts the responsibility that comes with living off the grid, be what it may.
The character offsets the dangers of the natural world in exchange for the beauty and solitude, for a piece of paradise at the end of the road.
“Land” explores these romantic notions with long, quiet shots of unparalleled beauty. As the story unfolds, it becomes woefully clear that Edee has few skills for the reality of living off the land. The simple chore of gathering firewood taxes her skill set, resulting in an inadequate stack of wood and blisters on her hands. In one early scene, she sits on the stoop of her rustic cabin, opens a can of tuna and drains the liquid on the ground. Poor choice.
Anyone who has lived that close to nature knows that strong smelling liquids will attract wild animals. And being unable to actually eat the attractant, the animal will return again and again, one of the compelling reasons to use a bear bag to keep food suspended in the air and away from human habitats.
After arriving, Edee asks the former owner of the cabin to return her rental car and trailer. She cuts all ties with the outside world and attempts to heal her spirit by getting closer to the land. In pursuit of these noble efforts, the filmmaker misses many points about living on the edge of society.
Where are the mosquitoes? How does she wash and repair her clothing? What happens when she runs out of toilet paper?
In a way, the movie resembles “Gilligan’s Island” with Bob Denver more than Tom Hanks’ “Cast Away.” So many of the scenes lack authenticity.
The pinewood fire in the fireplace gives off no smoke. The door of the cabin, riddled with holes, provides little protection from the cold. Edee sleeps with blankets instead of a sleeping bag.
Useful items seem to appear out of nowhere. After animals dig up her feeble garden, Edee suddenly produces some extra sturdy chicken wire to make a fence around her garden plot, wire that a determined chipmunk could rip through effortlessly.
She “finds” a working rifle in a shed, complete with boxes of ammo. All very convenient, including the fact that although she lives in the mountains, the snow never piles up enough to prevent a pickup from finally venturing down her lane, just in time to rescue her from freezing to death.
In another fault of the film, the passage of time gets jumbled. The seasons tend to come and go with clues such as either the freezing of icicles or the thawing of them, until the season itself feels unclear.
These details feel important because the story strives to present a credible view of Edee’s life — disregarding the hallucinogenic flashbacks, something we all experience on a daily basis, right? Those flashbacks fill in the gaps in the story.
Disregarding all the logical weak points, the emotional details of “Land” bonds the story between the healing of both Edee and her new friend — and mentor.
In the second act, Edee connects with Miguel, a hunter played with great disarming affability by Demián Bichir. In the dead of winter, he drives directly up to her cabin porch — through only inches of snow instead of feet, another fault of the film.
The strength of this slowly moving film relies on their relationship as opposed to the realism of the story. As they bond, Edee heals from the death of her husband and son.
Cinematographer Bobby Bukowski’s images of the mountains add greatly to the film. Substituting the mountains of Alberta, Canada, for Wyoming, the cinematography smooths over the rough spots of “Land,” connecting viewers to an often romanticized and unattainable story.
Come for the beauty, stick around for the healing — and gloss over the details.