Review: Enjoy the scenery, gloss over the flaws of ‘Land’

KEARNEY — After purchasing a remote piece of land in the mountains of Wyoming, Edee walks past a litter barrel on the street of a small town and tosses in her cellphone.

That gesture sets the tone for “Land,” a quiet and contemplative film starring and directed by actress Robin Wright. As a grieving widow, Edee wants to live alone in the mountains and avoid everyone. She accepts the responsibility that comes with living off the grid, be what it may.

The character offsets the dangers of the natural world in exchange for the beauty and solitude, for a piece of paradise at the end of the road.

“Land” explores these romantic notions with long, quiet shots of unparalleled beauty. As the story unfolds, it becomes woefully clear that Edee has few skills for the reality of living off the land. The simple chore of gathering firewood taxes her skill set, resulting in an inadequate stack of wood and blisters on her hands. In one early scene, she sits on the stoop of her rustic cabin, opens a can of tuna and drains the liquid on the ground. Poor choice.