Retired kindergarten and first grade teacher Lori Glenn adds Sparkle to our world

“I realized it was time to follow through with my dream of writing my own book about ‘Sparkles’ and ‘Spikes,’” she said. “So I retired and when COVID hit, I knew it was time to focus on something positive. I sat down and I wrote this book. Over the years I had jotted down notes, from time to time, about the main characters. With God’s help, and my many notes, I wrote the book in one afternoon.”

Glenn will sign copies of her children’s book, “Sparkle Our World,” at a presentation from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday at The Solid Rock bookstore at 2010 Second Ave. Admission to the event is free. Authors/illustrators Sandra Bonk, Annette Stansbury and Kathleen Griffith will also have their books at the signing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Glenn decided to incorporate rhythm and rhyme into her book to help young readers — and their parents — with the story.

“I felt that it was an important part of my story so it was something the children could easily read,” she said of the rhyming text.

As an instructor of young children, Glenn understood how to include literacy skills into her book, along with phonemic awareness concepts. Students with phonemic awareness can hear the sounds of a word, identify words that rhyme and can also count the syllables in a word — all skills that form the basic building blocks of reading.