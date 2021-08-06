Retired kindergarten and first grade teacher Lori Glenn adds Sparkle to our world

SHELTON — As a kindergarten and first grade teacher for more than 34 years, Lori Glenn loved reading to her students.
“When I would read to my boys and girls, which was my absolute favorite time of the day — because it was their favorite time of the day, too — I would read stories with rhyme and repetition,” she said from her home in Shelton. “Many times they would chime in along with the story. They were an active part of learning.”
Glenn looked for books that gave her children knowledge and also gave them something to think about.
“I had a passion for what I did,” she said about teaching. “Not only did I want to teach the children something they could take home in their minds, I wanted them to be able to take something home in their hearts as well. It was about teaching the kids about good character and being good people — as well as academics.”
Glenn started each year by teaching about “Sparkles” and “Spikes.”
“The ‘Sparkle’ would teach children about sharing, helping others, being a good friend and sharing God’s love,” she said. “But the ‘Spike’ would ‘punch and kick and lose his friends quick,’ quoting some lines from the story.”
After retiring from teaching, Glenn thought about her concept of “Sparkles” and “Spikes.” During her career, she read hundreds of children’s books on building character. Using those books as a background, she decided to take the best of them as an influence and write a book of her own.
“I realized it was time to follow through with my dream of writing my own book about ‘Sparkles’ and ‘Spikes,’” she said. “So I retired and when COVID hit, I knew it was time to focus on something positive. I sat down and I wrote this book. Over the years I had jotted down notes, from time to time, about the main characters. With God’s help, and my many notes, I wrote the book in one afternoon.”
Glenn will sign copies of her children’s book, “Sparkle Our World,” at a presentation from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday at The Solid Rock bookstore at 2010 Second Ave. Admission to the event is free. Authors/illustrators Sandra Bonk, Annette Stansbury and Kathleen Griffith will also have their books at the signing.
Glenn decided to incorporate rhythm and rhyme into her book to help young readers — and their parents — with the story.
“I felt that it was an important part of my story so it was something the children could easily read,” she said of the rhyming text.
As an instructor of young children, Glenn understood how to include literacy skills into her book, along with phonemic awareness concepts. Students with phonemic awareness can hear the sounds of a word, identify words that rhyme and can also count the syllables in a word — all skills that form the basic building blocks of reading.
“Kids need to have those skills before they can become good readers,” she said. “They really have to be able to hear it before they can read it. All of those skills are so important. Not only was I teaching to their hearts in this book, but to their minds as well.”
Books like “Sparkle Our World,” written for children from toddler-age through second grade, reinforce character development in young people.
“I always think that children perceive the ‘good,’” Glenn noted. “With everything that is happening in our world today, I’ve always said that children don’t see color and they don’t see differences. They look at a person’s heart. That is one of the reasons why I love working with kids everyday. They see the good in the world. And really, this book is dedicated to all the children that I have worked with over these last 34 years because they’ve made such a difference in my life.”
When it came time to publish “Sparkle Our World,” Glenn sent her manuscript to Mascot Books in Virginia.
“That was a big risk for me,” she said. “Truly, I didn’t think I’d hear anything back from them. Just a couple of days later, they responded and said they were interested in publishing it. That was June of 2020.”
Revisions, texts, phone calls and emails followed. Mascot Books released the book early this week.
For the illustrations, Glenn reached out to a friend of her daughter’s, Kara Trampe of Houston, Texas.
“That was my favorite part of creating this book, my collaboration with Kara through the entire summer,” Glenn said. “She made the characters come to life. It was just amazing to watch her do that. It was my story idea, coming to life in front of me. She did such a fabulous job with it. I’m so grateful to her. She made sure every detail was perfect.”