Progressive jazz-rock band from Chicago performs Monday at The Other Side in Kearney

KEARNEY — Dani Rabin understands a valuable way to comprehend progressive jazz.
“If you immerse yourself enough in the music, you start to learn the vocabulary,” the Chicago-based guitarist said. “If you go to New Orleans and you listen to the music long enough, eventually you will understand it.”
He believes that most casual jazz fans know little about what makes the music compelling, just as most fans of Led Zeppelin don’t know why they like that music. But they do. And that’s where the magic comes in.
Rabin added a stop to perform at The Other Side in Kearney as part of the tour of his band, Marbin. The group will perform at 9 p.m. Monday.
The core of the band formed in Israel in 2007 when Rabin met saxophonist Danny Markovitch. They moved to the U.S. and settled in the Chicago area where they released their first album in 2009, creating the group’s name by adding the first three letters of Markovitch’s last name to the last three letters of Rabin’s last name: MAR + BIN.
Marbin has played top venues in the country and festivals throughout the country including The Jazz Showcase, Frozen Dead Guy Days, Magic Bag, Gilly’s, Andy’s Jazz Club, Green Mill and Chicago Jazz Festival. In 2011, the band toured the East Coast and the Midwest with fusion super group Scott Henderson, Mike Clark and Jeff Berlin.
Marbin also performed with Allan Holdsworth’s trio that included Jimmy Haslip of the Yellowjackets and drummer Virgil Donati.
The current personnel includes:
— Markovitch, sax
— Rabin, guitar
— Everette A. Benton Jr., percussion
— Jon Nadel, bass
Tickets for the Kearney show are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show.