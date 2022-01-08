Progressive jazz-rock band from Chicago performs Monday at The Other Side in Kearney

KEARNEY — Dani Rabin understands a valuable way to comprehend progressive jazz.

“If you immerse yourself enough in the music, you start to learn the vocabulary,” the Chicago-based guitarist said. “If you go to New Orleans and you listen to the music long enough, eventually you will understand it.”

He believes that most casual jazz fans know little about what makes the music compelling, just as most fans of Led Zeppelin don’t know why they like that music. But they do. And that’s where the magic comes in.

Rabin added a stop to perform at The Other Side in Kearney as part of the tour of his band, Marbin. The group will perform at 9 p.m. Monday.

The core of the band formed in Israel in 2007 when Rabin met saxophonist Danny Markovitch. They moved to the U.S. and settled in the Chicago area where they released their first album in 2009, creating the group’s name by adding the first three letters of Markovitch’s last name to the last three letters of Rabin’s last name: MAR + BIN.