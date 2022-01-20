Professor/artist’s watercolor and mixed media artwork on display at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Relevancy.
As an art educator, Carolyn Albracht believes that her main role is to help students find an interest in the subject. In her teaching philosophy, Albracht writes, “Experience has taught me that learning happens when sufficient interest is created in the learner; therefore, I believe it is the educator’s role to facilitate sufficient interest in the topic or course of study at hand.”
She acknowledges nurturing that interest can be accomplished in many different ways.
“I believe that educators must provide and create opportunities for learners to interact with the material and ideas to be learned,” she writes. “Learners need opportunities to engage with and see the relevancy of what they are being asked to learn. My emphasis on relevancy has led me to increase my knowledge and understanding of place-based education, and to incorporate it into the courses I teach.”
In addition to teaching about art, the former Kearney resident also makes art. Examples can be seen through February at the Minden Opera House Art Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Her show features watercolor and mixed media. Admission is free.
Albracht currently lives and teaches in Wayne where she works as associate professor of art education in the department of Art and Design at Wayne State College. She is also owner and director of Blue Cat Gallery & Studio in downtown Wayne. Albracht studied studio art and psychology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, graduating in 1999. She continued her studies at UNL and earned her Ph.D. in education in 2016.
Her research interests include art integration and place-based education. Albracht’s artistic practice involves an interest in intuitive markmaking and exploring pattern, texture, line, form, and color in mixed media watercolor.
An artist reception is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Minden Opera House. For more information call 308-832-0588 or visit MindenOperaHouse.com.