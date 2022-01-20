Professor/artist’s watercolor and mixed media artwork on display at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Relevancy.

As an art educator, Carolyn Albracht believes that her main role is to help students find an interest in the subject. In her teaching philosophy, Albracht writes, “Experience has taught me that learning happens when sufficient interest is created in the learner; therefore, I believe it is the educator’s role to facilitate sufficient interest in the topic or course of study at hand.”

She acknowledges nurturing that interest can be accomplished in many different ways.

“I believe that educators must provide and create opportunities for learners to interact with the material and ideas to be learned,” she writes. “Learners need opportunities to engage with and see the relevancy of what they are being asked to learn. My emphasis on relevancy has led me to increase my knowledge and understanding of place-based education, and to incorporate it into the courses I teach.”

In addition to teaching about art, the former Kearney resident also makes art. Examples can be seen through February at the Minden Opera House Art Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Her show features watercolor and mixed media. Admission is free.