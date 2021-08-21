Proceeds from concert go to update Harmon Park's 1938 Sonotorium

Park Lighting — Upgrade the lighting of the entire sound end of Harmon Park with fixtures that match the art deco style of the Sonotorium and the Activity Center. These upgrades would also allow improved electrical access for the many events that happen on the north side of the park.

The central location of the Sonotorium in the city allows for easy access for audience members.

“A lot of people walk or ride their bikes without having to cross too many main streets,” he said. “That’s a minor bummer about Yanney Heritage Park and the Cope Amphitheater; it’s right along a super busy road.”

The budget of $850,000 will allow the committee to make all the necessary changes. The group’s website explains, “We have the full support of the city council and the parks and recreation offices. The city has already contributed some of the estimated costs and we anticipate that, as the project moves forward, there will be many tangible ways for the city to reduce or offset the cost of construction. We hope to have the funding in place by the fall of 2021 so that we can start construction then and open for the Summer of 2022.”