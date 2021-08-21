Proceeds from concert go to update Harmon Park's 1938 Sonotorium

KEARNEY — David Kingsley understands the importance of the Sonotorium at Harmon Park, both from a historical perspective and from the point of view of a performing musician.
“The bottom line is that it’s crumbling and outdated,” he said of the open-air stage built in 1938. “We want to have a facility that’s worthy of doing lots of different things. It’s going to have lights and sound equipment, plus dressing rooms/a green room that’s climate controlled. The goal is to have it be top-shelf enough that we can do lots more than just concerts on Sundays.”
On the historical side, Kingsley points out that Harmon Park features mature trees that provide comforting shade on summer days. He also notes that many audience members like the intimate feeling of watching a performance on the stage of the Sonotorium.
“Those are both a bonus,” he said. “If we’re going to have a facility at all, it might as well be first- class.”
Two years ago, a group of concerned citizens, organized by Nathan LeFeber, approached Kearney Park and Recreation Department director Scott Hayden about forming a committee to restore and update the historic structure. Just as the fundraising began, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns brought it to a halt.
Kingsley plans to revive the effort with a benefit concert featuring two bands, the OK Sisters and Relevant, at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park.
Admission to the event is free.
Funds donated will go toward upgrades to the stage.
“Most of the money raised for the project is coming from small, medium and large donors so it won’t cost the city much,” Kingsley said. “The city will be stepping up at the end by helping to take care of it, but most of the funding will come from people who think it is a good idea. That’s not just my opinion but it’s thousands of other people who would love to see it be a place where grade schools, preschools and high schools put on performances — and things like that.”
The committee identified four major areas for upgrades and restoration:
Structural Upgrades — Cover the stage with a permanent roof, that complements the current architecture, so as to mitigate sunlight and heat, protect from the elements, and allow more people to utilize the stage.
Technical Upgrades — Add more lighting on stage as well as on the entire structure, upgrade the sound system’s accessibility and outfit the roof to be used for more involved productions.
Facility and Accessibility Upgrades — Create restrooms and a dressing room area for performers, restore the existing facade/building envelope, enclose the west picnic area to function as a green room, fix and open the backstage area, install an ADA-accessible ramp to the stage, improve loading area and upgrade overall safety and security.
Park Lighting — Upgrade the lighting of the entire sound end of Harmon Park with fixtures that match the art deco style of the Sonotorium and the Activity Center. These upgrades would also allow improved electrical access for the many events that happen on the north side of the park.
The central location of the Sonotorium in the city allows for easy access for audience members.
“A lot of people walk or ride their bikes without having to cross too many main streets,” he said. “That’s a minor bummer about Yanney Heritage Park and the Cope Amphitheater; it’s right along a super busy road.”
The budget of $850,000 will allow the committee to make all the necessary changes. The group’s website explains, “We have the full support of the city council and the parks and recreation offices. The city has already contributed some of the estimated costs and we anticipate that, as the project moves forward, there will be many tangible ways for the city to reduce or offset the cost of construction. We hope to have the funding in place by the fall of 2021 so that we can start construction then and open for the Summer of 2022.”
Kingsley estimates that the group needs to raise about $230,000 to meet the projected costs of the project. He also sees the grassroots effort as a sign that residents of Kearney see the importance of keeping the Sonotorium as a first class venue.
“This last little push in the last couple weeks will, ideally, help get us over the top,” he said. “We need some people to step up. Every $10 helps. One hundred percent of the money stays local. Every time they go to the park they will be able to see the finished product. There is a piece of ownership there.”
The Kearney Area Community Foundation is supervising the donations. To donate in advance of the performance, visit HarmonSonotorium.com.