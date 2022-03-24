Plan an evening out in the Kearney area

KEARNEY — The Nois Saxophone Quartet will headline a series of concerts as part of the UNK New Music Festival, April 1-2.

The festival will feature new compositions by contemporary composers spanning four concerts beginning with a performance at 7:30 p.m. April; followed by concerts on April 2 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Formed in 2016, Nois combines contemporary chamber music and improvisation to connect with audiences in unique concert experiences. The quartet has presented more than 90 performances in 20 states from coast to coast. In addition to its regular concert season in Chicago, Nois has performed in festivals and series such as Big Ears, the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival and the University of Chicago Presents Series.

Nois will perform at the 7:30 p.m. April 2 concert.

All performances are held in the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is free.

“30 Poets in 30 Days,” an online celebration presented by Larksong Writers Place, will feature poets with Nebraska ties as well as poets from the Kearney area.

The event features slam poets and cowboy poets, free-verse and formal poets, poets who will make you laugh and poets who just might make you cry.

Each poet has recorded a 5-10 minute reading of their best work. Participants in the daily online event will receive a link to one recording each day during the month of April. The links to the readings will stay live all month and participants can re-watch as many times as desired.

List of poets include Tyler Jacobs, Brad Modlin, Susan Aizenberg, JV Brummels, Debra Carpenter-Nolting, Charles Fort, Charles Harper Webb, Allison Hedge Coke, Liz Kay, Debra Marquart, Martina McGowan, Naomi Shihab Nye, Holly Pelesky, Hilda Raz, Lee Ann Roripaugh, William Trowbridge and Stacey Waite.

For more information visit LarksongWritersPlace.org.

The Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains Festival, featuring Nebraska student poets, will live-stream the bouts through April 4.

Founded in 2001 by Young Chicago Authors, recently rebranded to Rooted & Radical, Louder Than a Bomb is an annual youth poetry festival and competition featuring schools from all over Nebraska and the Great Plains. This program has impacted thousands of students, and provided a host of paid work opportunities for accomplished area poets, helping Nebraska retain some of its best artistic talent. We are in over 30 schools across Nebraska reaching hundreds of youth artists every day.

To watch the the festival visit NeWriters.org/louder-than-a-bomb-gp.