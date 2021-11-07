Place and research result in Faith Colburn’s ‘Gravy’

“I start a novel by doing a ton of research,” she said. “One of the main characters in the book is a secretary in the embassy in Paris when the Nazis invade. She’s part of this extended family and they’re keeping in touch by sending letters because that’s the only way they can. She’s a supporting character in ‘Gravy.’ Some people who have read the book wanted me to write a novel about her so now I’m doing research on Paris after the war.”

Colburn grew up in Blue Hill but now lives in North Platte. She finished her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, received a master’s degree in journalism and then studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she earned a master’s degree in creative writing.

“Most of my adult life I’ve been writing,” she noted. “Working for the Game and Parks Commission gave me a strong sense of place. Being out in wind chills that were 50 below zero, taking pictures of guys who were tagging ducks, gives you a sense of what is going on in the world. And being out in the summer, when the temperature is 100 to 110 degrees, gives you an opposite sense.”

A job driving a truck for a year gave the writer a sense of loneliness and solitude — and the difference between the two.