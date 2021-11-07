Place and research result in Faith Colburn’s ‘Gravy’

NORTH PLATTE — Writer Faith Colburn uses a sense of place as a very valuable asset in her writing.
“To me, the place is just another character in a story,” she said. “It has a lot of agency in what happens and how it happens. I have a trio of short stories that are almost totally based on weather. One of them is called ‘Storm Watch,’ told from the point of view of a wife. The second story is called ‘Wind Chill.’ This one is told from a child’s point of view. The third one, and I don’t have a title for that one yet, has a lot of wind from summer, told from the husband’s point of view. In those three stories, the weather and the place is the main character.”
To Colburn, leaving out the idea of “place” would be like writing about the Antarctic and not mentioning the subzero temperatures.
She describes herself as a “sixth-generation Nebraskan,” thoroughly immersed in midgrass and shortgrass prairies.
“I just can’t be anywhere but the Great Plains,” she said. “Hopefully people who are interested in the Great Plains will be interested in my stories.”
On her website, FaithAnnColburn.com, the writers says, “With my grandmother, I’ve walked the grasslands, smelling tiny onion blossoms so sweet they’ll make your ears ring, and watching pronuba moths fall like petals from the waxy, white blossoms of yucca. As a public information officer for the state Game and Parks Commission, I’ve canoed the Dismal, ridden the Sandhills with dog trainers, cross country skied the Missouri bluffs, seined carp, fixed nets, picked trout eggs and camped out along Bone Creek. I’ve had the opportunity to photograph wildlife, from sandhill cranes to elk and buffalo and, having lived my entire life here, I gained intimate knowledge of the landscape that often appears as a character/catalyst in my work.”
Colburn’s forthcoming novel-in-progress, called “Gravy,” focuses on a couple who met during the closing days of WWII.
“The epilogue kind of explains the title,” she said. “In the middle of the book there is a medical procedure that was, at best, experimental but possibly just sexual abuse. It was performed on my mother. That procedure is real and it is the only part of the book that is real. In the epilogue I explain that when I was born, as a result of that medical procedure, the doctor gave me very little chance of surviving in the first place. If I did survive, I would probably be mentally impaired. So my last line is, ‘My whole life is gravy.’”
“Gravy” details the lives of two characters, Connor and Bobbi, who have survived the Great Depression and the Second World War — along with all the traumas that went with both events.
“It’s an exploration of the two families; the wife’s family which was totally dysfunctional and the husband’s family that was there and connected, and how that connects to resilience,” Colburn said. “And can the resilience of one family help the other family?”
Colburn drew on the experiences and influences of her own parents. She wanted to explore how the lives of the characters could have been happier after surviving the traumas.
Beyond a general idea, Colburn lets the events of a story unfold.
“I start a novel by doing a ton of research,” she said. “One of the main characters in the book is a secretary in the embassy in Paris when the Nazis invade. She’s part of this extended family and they’re keeping in touch by sending letters because that’s the only way they can. She’s a supporting character in ‘Gravy.’ Some people who have read the book wanted me to write a novel about her so now I’m doing research on Paris after the war.”
Colburn grew up in Blue Hill but now lives in North Platte. She finished her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, received a master’s degree in journalism and then studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she earned a master’s degree in creative writing.
“Most of my adult life I’ve been writing,” she noted. “Working for the Game and Parks Commission gave me a strong sense of place. Being out in wind chills that were 50 below zero, taking pictures of guys who were tagging ducks, gives you a sense of what is going on in the world. And being out in the summer, when the temperature is 100 to 110 degrees, gives you an opposite sense.”
A job driving a truck for a year gave the writer a sense of loneliness and solitude — and the difference between the two.
“My oldest son asked me, not too long ago, about a time in my life when I felt despair,” Colburn said. “I couldn’t tell him that there was one. I never felt despair so that’s not an experience I can write from. I think hopefulness is absolutely necessary to get through life. If you run out of hope, what do you do?”
For people who want to tell a story, Colburn has some simple advice: “About the only thing I can tell them is you’ve just got to put your butt in the seat and write. If you have a story you want to tell, you’ve got to sit down and get a rough draft. If you really don’t know what you’re doing, get yourself a beta reader. When I graduated from high school, they did these aptitude tests. Mine showed that I could either be a writer or a car mechanic. I think I would have made more money as a mechanic.”
The pandemic affected her in a curious way; she stopped writing her blog in April 2020.
“That was it until October or November of that year,” Colburn said. “At that point I received the Nebraska Library Commission’s award for fiction. That kind of kicked me in the backside again so I finished up with ‘Gravy’ and got going again. It was a slow start but at least I got started again and now I’m doing research for the fourth book in a series.”