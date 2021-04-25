Photographer's shots came from being prepared, camera at his side

LINCOLN — Matt Steinhausen talks about companionship when he discusses his photography.

“I grew up in Cass County on a family farm,” he said. “My dad’s family was from southern Lancaster County. We weren’t very well off. We always lived in the homes of family members as renters or squatters. After I was born in a hospital, we came home to a barn that we lived in. After that we lived in another old family house. Eventually we ended up in Waverly at the end of a desolate two-lane road that hardly anyone ever drove on.”

Steinhausen missed out on the simple joys of friends during his childhood.

“We were too far from any community to ride my bike,” he said. “I never had the opportunity to go to the little Dairy Freeze and pick up an order of fries and a hamburger. In the summer I was just stuck on the farm. I had the dogs and the cats and the horse and the goats — all the critters to play around with. And when I got a camera, things got to be a little more fun.”

As an adult, Steinhausen now makes a living inspecting houses. Regardless of his career path, he still enjoys a camera for companionship.