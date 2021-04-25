Photographer's shots came from being prepared, camera at his side

LINCOLN — Matt Steinhausen talks about companionship when he discusses his photography.
“I grew up in Cass County on a family farm,” he said. “My dad’s family was from southern Lancaster County. We weren’t very well off. We always lived in the homes of family members as renters or squatters. After I was born in a hospital, we came home to a barn that we lived in. After that we lived in another old family house. Eventually we ended up in Waverly at the end of a desolate two-lane road that hardly anyone ever drove on.”
Steinhausen missed out on the simple joys of friends during his childhood.
“We were too far from any community to ride my bike,” he said. “I never had the opportunity to go to the little Dairy Freeze and pick up an order of fries and a hamburger. In the summer I was just stuck on the farm. I had the dogs and the cats and the horse and the goats — all the critters to play around with. And when I got a camera, things got to be a little more fun.”
As an adult, Steinhausen now makes a living inspecting houses. Regardless of his career path, he still enjoys a camera for companionship.
“I have never had any intention of capitalizing on my hobby,” he said. “It was just purely a hobby that has evolved into something that I am now capitalizing on. I didn’t choose to make money with my photography. It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed. I did it for the love of photography.”
Steinhausen has collected 30 years of photography in a book he titled “The Least Interesting Place,” first published in July. The 234-page book retails for $52.
“For the most part I don’t chase photo opportunities or go on trips with a targeted photo goal like a hunter seeking wild game or a professional photographer working on a project,” Steinhausen said. “My images are usually the result of me being prepared with a camera at my side when random opportunities present themselves, whether a cat and chicken sitting on a barn door together, or the sunset silhouetting a couple cows on a hill in a pasture. I think my style of photography is more dependent on preparedness than skill.”
The photographer strives for images that feel complete and relaxed.
“For me, if I see something interesting I want to capture it,” Steinhausen said. “The trick is to capture the colors and, since I’m a very symmetrical person, I want to get that, too. I try not to cut off the trunk of the tree when I’m getting the top of it. I want my photos to feel complete and I want the colors to be right. I don’t want power lines to distract from the image.”
Steinhausen calls his images “stark” in that he likes to focus on one object and explore it.
“Those are the things I love,” he said. “I have an entire chapter in the book about a hay rake — or what is called a dump rake. It’s the kind of rake that would sweep hay into a windrow. I have a hay rake that sits on a hill. During sunrises and sunsets and storms, I photograph the rake. If you look at the photos, you might think, oh, that’s an interesting photo of a hay rake.”
Instead, Steinhausen wants to explore the sky behind the rake.
“I’m actually taking a photo of the sky,” he said. “The rake is just giving it scale and substance. It’s adding a little flavor to the scene.”
Another hallmark to his work is contrasting colors.
“If I can find something that’s blue and orange, colors that contrast each other, I think that’s very fun in a photo,” Steinhausen said. “I look for those things. I look for colors that are opposite to each other on the color wheel.”
As a primarily self-educated photographer, Steinhausen uses things he learned in high school art classes.
“I’ve been fascinated with photography since I was in high school — and even before,” Steinhausen said. “Imagery is powerful. It’s extremely important to get a message across. Our memories don’t see things in motion, we see them in snapshots. If you remember back to your earliest memories, you don’t see a visual motion, you see individual snapshots. That’s one of the cool things of taking a photograph — you preserve a memory.”