Photographer Reagan Pufall finds adventure in American landscape

KEARNEY — In his photographs, Reagan Pufall explores several different subjects including artificial landscapes and the anthropomorphic world of insects. When it comes to conventional landscapes, he considers that subject matter as a valid reason to visit the natural world.

“They are shot for the enjoyment of being outside and the enjoyment of just seeing,” he said from an interview in his home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “They are an awfully great excuse to go out and hike.”

Even better if the landscape has been burned — in a controlled way.

“I think controlled burns are pretty much the height of the aesthetic if you get to go out and hike and enjoy them,” Pufall said. “They burn Hitchcock Nature Center in November over here on the other side of the river and it’s like the highlight of my hiking year. They light the landscape on fire and they don’t close the park. They’re just like, don’t be stupid, and you can go and hike through this weirdly quiet, serene, burning, crackling forest.”

Because of the west-facing bluffs, Pufall experiences unimaginable colors and light during the burning process, something he enjoys photographing.