Photographer Reagan Pufall finds adventure in American landscape

KEARNEY — In his photographs, Reagan Pufall explores several different subjects including artificial landscapes and the anthropomorphic world of insects. When it comes to conventional landscapes, he considers that subject matter as a valid reason to visit the natural world.
“They are shot for the enjoyment of being outside and the enjoyment of just seeing,” he said from an interview in his home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “They are an awfully great excuse to go out and hike.”
Even better if the landscape has been burned — in a controlled way.
“I think controlled burns are pretty much the height of the aesthetic if you get to go out and hike and enjoy them,” Pufall said. “They burn Hitchcock Nature Center in November over here on the other side of the river and it’s like the highlight of my hiking year. They light the landscape on fire and they don’t close the park. They’re just like, don’t be stupid, and you can go and hike through this weirdly quiet, serene, burning, crackling forest.”
Because of the west-facing bluffs, Pufall experiences unimaginable colors and light during the burning process, something he enjoys photographing.
Examples of his work can be seen in an exhibit currently on display through March at CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Walkway Gallery. Admission to the exhibit is free.
In his artist’s statement, Pufall writes about his view of creating landscapes: “Documenting landscapes has long been a reason for artists to explore their country. Pufall’s photographs — differing from the grand vistas displayed in the Hudson School of painting and the Wagner-esque images of Ansel Adams — do not try to pretend that the scenes are virginal. While focusing on the roads, fields and vistas rather than on buildings or figures, they acknowledge the presence and influence of humanity.”
The show features large artificial landscapes, a series of images highlighting controlled burns and fires, along with photographs of highly aesthetic landscapes.
“A lot of what makes for good landscape photography isn’t necessarily whatever place you happen to be photographing, which does make a difference, don’t get me wrong, especially now that there’s nine bajillion of us out there,” Pufall said. “I think good landscape photography really relies on singular scenes in terms of time; what is going on in terms of weather or animals or something else there that can make the scene unique, interesting or engaging. And often that’s weather.”
Or in the case of his controlled burn images — fire.
When it comes to capturing a landscape, Pufall keeps in mind a sense of adventure.
“That’s the beauty of the American landscape,” he said. “It’s like this Everyman’s adventure landscape. It hits that soul chord that makes you want to go out and walk over the next hill, traveling west.”
Before moving to Nebraska with his family, Pufall spent his childhood in North Dakota, a place he defines as having “long cold winters coupled with short and stormy summers.” That environment encouraged a permanent sense of restlessness along with an appreciation of the drama of nature. A high school teacher introduced him to photography, encouraging Pufall to explore still life and landscapes.
Currently Pufall teaches art and design at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
A piece of advice for novice photographers: Avoid posting your images online.
“I don’t mean that in terms of your images getting stolen,” he said. “It’s just that a lot of online communities become myopic in terms of what they value. No matter how independent you are, if you’re posting on one of those websites, there’s this feedback loop where you’re going to post what people like. I think, long term, that can be very limiting.”