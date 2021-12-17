PBR Challenge is Saturday night at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds

KEARNEY — In 1992, 20 bull riders created the PBR as a way to break away from the traditional rodeo and give fans the most exciting part of the sport — bull riding.

“We wanted to create a better product for the fans, so that when they tuned in they were seeing the best of the best every time,” PBR co-founder and nine-time world champion Ty Murray said in a press release. “Those expectations have been exceeded immensely, and the fact that this sport continues to grow is a gratifying notion, one that supports all the hard work and dedication of every member of the PBR.”

The founders believed that bull riding deserved to be in the limelight and could succeed as a standalone sport. Each rider invested a hard-earned $1,000, some borrowing from family and friends, to start the PB.

More than 25 years later, the PBR continues to bring champion-quality bull riding to America. The association will return to central Nebraska for the Midway Auto Dealerships PBR Challenge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $20.

