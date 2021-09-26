‘Our Town’ explores emotional banalities of life at the Kearney Community Theatre

KEARNEY — Sam Umland’s personal relationship with Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning play “Our Town” stretches back for half a century.
“You might even argue that my college career started as a result of this play,” he said. “I appeared in a production as the stage manager 50 years ago. The play has always been a meaningful part of my life. When I had the chance to direct it, I immediately took that opportunity.”
Umland, a retired University of Nebraska at Kearney English professor, will reconnect with “Our Town” when Kearney Community Theatre presents the drama, opening Sept. 30 and continuing through Oct. 10. Tickets are $16-$20.
This time he will direct the show, something he calls, “One of the classic plays of the American theater.”
First produced in 1938, Umland noted that the play has been in continuous production since then. From 2010-2020, more than 4,000 productions of “Our Town” were staged, meaning that on the average, every day, somewhere in the world, a production of the play opened.
“The play moves through daily life and daily routine, through love and marriage — and ultimately, death,” Umland said. “It ends not necessarily in a melancholy way, but in a more philosophical way. It’s a very lyrical play with a sublime ending to a story about people in small-town America.”
The director feels that as the play examines the lives of the characters, it reflects on the lives of all of us.
Set in Grover’s Corners, N.H., the first act opens in 1901. It introduces the characters and builds a backstory for their lives. The second act, three years in the future, focuses on the marriage of two characters, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, who grew up living next to each other.
The final act, nine years later, takes the audience on a journey of conclusion, detailing how some of the community members died.
“‘Our Town’ is a beautiful play,” the director said. “What people are going to see is a classic American play that is at once funny and filled with what we might call the banalities of life — that ultimately ends on a rumination of death and eternity. It’s extremely emotional with an aspect that moves the audience.”
Umland kept the sets and props to a minimum, trying to adhere to the spirit of the play. He sees “Our Town” as the kind of storytelling experience that works best on the stage with the main character speaking directly to the audience, breaching the concept of a “fourth wall” in theater.
“This is what theater does best,” he said. “It is a play that consistently breaks the fourth wall, and yet it needs very few props or set pieces because it is theater that appeals to our imagination and our heightened sense of reality. You don’t need realism to appeal to the imagination.”
Although the play features a rich history along with a complex exploration of emotions, Umland believes that audience members can watch the show and enjoy it without any explanation.
“This is about the everyday lives of what we would call ‘small town’ people,” he said. “But their lives are treated with a certain dignity and a certain presentation that raises their lives to great significance. Anybody, not knowing the play, could walk in to the theater and immediately get drawn in to the lives of these people.”
“Our Town” is Umland’s first directorial experience with Kearney Community Theatre. He has worked with Crane River Theater as a cast member of “Tuesdays With Morrie” and also directed “A Cry of Players” at University Theatre at Kearney.
“My first challenge was convincing the cast members that I was able to direct this show,” he said. “I don’t blame them. I hadn’t directed anything for a while. I was just someone new coming in and I needed to convince them that I had the right chops to do this.”
Umland worked to earn the trust of the cast and offer leadership — along with his vision for the play.
“We started casting at the beginning of August,” he said. “They are spending a couple months of their lives with me and they have to believe in what I’m doing and in my vision. It has to be ‘leadership’ and sometimes it comes down to personality and sometimes it just comes down to convincing them that this is the best way to do a scene. But, of course, it has to be more than that; I try to tell a few jokes and keep things light.”