‘Our Town’ explores emotional banalities of life at the Kearney Community Theatre

Although the play features a rich history along with a complex exploration of emotions, Umland believes that audience members can watch the show and enjoy it without any explanation.

“This is about the everyday lives of what we would call ‘small town’ people,” he said. “But their lives are treated with a certain dignity and a certain presentation that raises their lives to great significance. Anybody, not knowing the play, could walk in to the theater and immediately get drawn in to the lives of these people.”

“Our Town” is Umland’s first directorial experience with Kearney Community Theatre. He has worked with Crane River Theater as a cast member of “Tuesdays With Morrie” and also directed “A Cry of Players” at University Theatre at Kearney.

“My first challenge was convincing the cast members that I was able to direct this show,” he said. “I don’t blame them. I hadn’t directed anything for a while. I was just someone new coming in and I needed to convince them that I had the right chops to do this.”

Umland worked to earn the trust of the cast and offer leadership — along with his vision for the play.