Origami art of vibrant spirit of Minden to be unveiled before concert

MINDEN — The staff of the Minden Opera House will unveil a new piece of artwork by origami artist Linda Stephen at 6:30 p.m. Friday before the concert by The Flyovers. Stephen, based in Lincoln, recruited help from community members in creating “Community Unfolding in Minden.”

Admission to the event is free. Light refreshments will be served.

“Community Unfolding in Minden,” a piece of visual art made with origami, began with a commission in February to Stephen. She wanted to create a piece of art that not only recognized Minden’s history as the Christmas City for more than 125 years, but also captured the vibrant spirit of Minden during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of the project, Minden Opera House Executive Director Marcy Brandt said, “While this artwork won’t satisfy any nutritional or material needs, our hope is that it will be a healing activity amid extreme challenges, showing that even in isolation and chaos, beauty can be found.”

Stephen worked with Minden Public School students, Bethany Home residents, Jensen Memorial Library patrons and community members to help fold paper for the project.

“It’s made with paper,” she said about origami in a previous interview. “Ideally it’s just folded paper with no scissors and no glue involved. One piece of paper can be folded into almost anything. It can be the Kearney County Courthouse or a butterfly or a dinosaur. The potential is almost unlimited. To me, it’s like the potential in each person. Each person has the potential to be anything. And if needed, you can unfold the paper and start over again. It’s very forgiving.”