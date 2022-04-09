Omaha-based singer to perform soprano solos in “Messiah” Sunday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Cece Hastreiter sings the music of Handel to relax.

“I tell my friends and family that when I practice, I decompress by singing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ because baroque music fits my voice so well,” the soprano said in an interview from Chicago where she was performing. “The music feels so good.”

Just out of graduate school, Hastreiter lives in Omaha, sings in area churches and with Opera Omaha and also teaches voice lessons.

“I’m all over the place,” she joked. “And I try to gig wherever I can.”

Hastreiter will perform the soprano solos when the Axtell Area Oratorio Society presents George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Established in 1958, J. Rodney Wendell directed the performances until his death in 2020. His daughter, Andrea Wendell Wheeler, will take over as the director on Sunday, leading the 60-voice chorus and the 20-member orchestra.

While the Axtell Area Oratorio Society has a long history of performers returning year after year, Hastreiter will sing the soprano solos in “Messiah” for the first time.

“I’ve never been the soloist before so I’m very excited about that,” she said. “I grew up with the music so I’m familiar with it. I often sang the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus in church or at school. I’ve performed a lot of excerpts from it and I did a semester-long class unpacking ‘Messiah.’ It was such a cool class.”

In her graduate recital, Hastreiter performed “Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion,” a song from “Messiah” that Hastreiter calls “notorious and a pretty famous” piece of music.

“Rehearsing and learning this music has been a very easy process for me, which is surprising because Handel and his runs are insane, but that’s what I love,” she said. “But really it’s just fun work for me, to sit down at the piano and plunk out the runs. I love to listen to a lot of interpretations of it so I can make the music my own in terms of the ornamentations.”

Hastreiter admires the way baroque music allows for improvisation. She listens to the work of other performers as a way to find what works best for her voice.

In terms of the power of the music, Hastreiter looks to the message.

“The whole story is just so powerful,” she said. “It’s a long work but it’s very parallel to the whole journey it covers; Jesus’ birth to His death. Everything about it is so powerful. My absolute favorite part is the runs because they are so challenging. At first when you start to plunk it out, it seems almost impossible. But once you get it down, it is the most satisfying thing ever.”

Hastreiter believes that audiences can appreciate “Messiah” without a lot of education about the music.

“I do think it changes the experience when audiences know more about it and what it was originally intended for,” she said. “Anyone can enjoy this work. It’s so grandiose and also simplistic and beautiful. But when you look at the history of it, Handel wrote it for a charity event.”

The German composer created the music in 1741 using scriptural text compiled by Charles Jennens from the King James Bible. Handel had been living in London since 1712. He traveled to Ireland in November 1741 for a series of concerts and while there in Dublin, he organized the first performance of “Messiah” on April 13, 1742, as a benefit for prisoners’ debt relief, the Mercer’s Hospital and the Charitable Infirmary. Handel had his own organ shipped to Ireland from London for the performance.

“It was performed literally with a boys chorus and a chamber orchestra,” Hastreiter said. “Now it’s this big, grandiose thing — knowing that history puts another, cool perspective on it.”

As a cultural icon, Hastreiter understands the appeal of “Messiah.”

“It’s such a timeless, universal work that if you play a snippet of ‘Hallelujah’ chorus or even ‘Rejoice Greatly O Daughter of Zion,’ it’s something that almost everyone has heard of,” she said. “Even the person who knows nothing about Handel will know something about ‘Messiah,’ even if you’ve never heard a lick of it, you at least know it exists. It’s like the quote that ‘Music unites us all’; well, this is just an example of that.”