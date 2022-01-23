Nebraska author Jennifer Hanisch won’t write fiction but she does pen books about her family

ROCKVILLE — Nebraska author Jennifer Hanisch found herself alone in her house in Rockville, a small village north of Ravenna, between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“I keep myself pretty busy,” she said. “But during that period of time, all these stories started coming back to me from my past, sort of like ‘A Christmas Story,’ I suppose. So I decided that I was going to write some short stories.”
Hanisch posted a series of short stories on Facebook and received positive reactions.
“That has kind of got me moving again,” she said. “A few of my friends have been reading them and they really enjoyed them. They are just short stories of things that have happened in my past. So I have started doing that and I think that has been oiling my mechanisms.”
A series of personal tragedies — including several deaths in her family — caused her writing to change.
Hanisch explored those events in her book, “Everywhere the Soles of Your Feet Shall Tread,” something the author calls creative nonfiction. The book was published by Archway Publishing in 2016.
“It is based on truth but there’s some speculation laced through it,” Hanisch said.
The writer started her writing career in journalism after she began reporting for the Burwell Tribune.
“I got hired in 1988 to do some reporting for them, writing about school board and village meetings,” Hanisch said. “I also did some feature writing. That was my first experience writing. I enjoyed that.”
Almost 20 years later, Hanisch took college classes where she found herself writing research papers on a frequent basis. She studied architectural drafting, received a BA degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in management.
“I really don’t do fiction,” she laughed. “I don’t know how to do fiction. I don’t even enjoy reading fiction; you know, with the ‘happily-ever-after.’ A lot of people like that, but I’m not one of those. I’m used to reading things that I believe are true. And, of course, truth is a funny animal.”
Hanisch discovered the Nebraska Writers Guild about seven years ago.
“I was just starting to put my book together at that point,” she said. “I went to the Grand Island Library and met with Mari Beck, a writer who lives in Kearney, but was trying to get some writers in Grand Island to join the guild. She advertised it and I went in — and we were the only ones who showed up. But I sat down with her and told her about my story. She was so encouraging.”
Hanisch attended several guild meetings and conferences before she joined the group.
“The good part is that everybody comes together once or twice a month and sits around a table,” she said. “Each person can, if they wish, read eight to 10 minutes of what they’ve been writing. Everybody listens — and there’s something very special about getting input from other people. Of course some people just come and listen, but usually the author wants to hear the feedback.”
Each year the Nebraska Writers Guild published an anthology called “Voices from the Plains.” The group’s website describes its mission as: “We exist to encourage the recognition of professional writing and writers in the production of fine literature; and to foster the development of the talent of those who desire to write and who show definite possibilities of authorship.”
Hanisch understands the desire of so many writers to create.
“I think there is just something innate in us that just makes us want to communicate,” she said. “With some people, maybe it gets spoiled by early experiences. I didn’t start writing until quite later in my life. And I feel good about my childhood, but I was raised with my mother saying the children are to be seen and not heard. I was not encouraged to talk. It was like, nobody wants to know what you have to say. So I got really good at observing.”
Growing up in Yankton, S.D., Hanisch used to go with her mother to the downtown business area on Friday and Saturday nights just to observe the people coming and going.
“My father died when I was 12 and my mother never remarried,” she said. “As entertainment, we would go downtown. Back then, in the late ’60s, it was before the malls came in. Everybody would go shopping on Friday or Saturday night. My mother taught me to watch people. I think it was because my mother’s father had taken some sociology classes at Yankton College and I think that dribbled down to her.”
In her creative nonfiction, Hanisch uses her powers of observation — along with a sense of creativity — to fill in the people she writes about. She took a family story about the mother of her grandfather, who sailed to America in 1848 with her family, and wrote about that.
“Everybody on the ship was sick,” Hanisch said. “The seas were very rough. Some drunken sailor got tired of hearing the retching and threw the brother of my grandfather’s mother overboard into the Atlantic. He was about 4 years old, I think. So my great-grandmother — that was her brother — named one of her children after that child that was thrown into the Atlantic. So I wrote a story about that. Of course I had to embellish it by adding a few things to it.”
Hanisch enjoyed taking that family story, writing it as a narrative and creating a story that helps explain life to future generations of her family.