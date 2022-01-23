Nebraska author Jennifer Hanisch won’t write fiction but she does pen books about her family

Hanisch attended several guild meetings and conferences before she joined the group.

“The good part is that everybody comes together once or twice a month and sits around a table,” she said. “Each person can, if they wish, read eight to 10 minutes of what they’ve been writing. Everybody listens — and there’s something very special about getting input from other people. Of course some people just come and listen, but usually the author wants to hear the feedback.”

Each year the Nebraska Writers Guild published an anthology called “Voices from the Plains.” The group’s website describes its mission as: “We exist to encourage the recognition of professional writing and writers in the production of fine literature; and to foster the development of the talent of those who desire to write and who show definite possibilities of authorship.”

Hanisch understands the desire of so many writers to create.