Museum of Nebraska Art auction features more than 120 pieces to choose from April 2-7

KEARNEY — An online auction of more than 120 pieces of art will benefit the Museum of Nebraska Art, April 2-7.

“SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland” features the work of 45 artists with Nebraska ties. Now in its 13th year, the Museum’s biennial fundraiser brings together some of the best work by a select group of Nebraska artists working locally and regionally. The event gives patrons an opportunity to view work by artists they may already know, while discovering additional great artists.

The online auction of more than 120 artworks — in a wide variety of sizes, price points and media — begins at 8 a.m. April 2 and closes at 8 p.m. April 7.

To view the art, or to register to bid, go to https://mona.home.qtego.net/.

The Museum of Nebraska Art is embarking on a new era and is closed through 2023 for a restoration, renovation and expansion project. Currently the MONA staff continues to operate by creating engaging offsite and online programming opportunities for all ages.

Proceeds from the “SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland” online auction will support participating artists as well as the Museum of Nebraska Art, enabling the museum to further its mission of celebrating the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. It also funds exhibits the highlight the work of artists with Nebraska ties or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.

Despite the Museum’s closure due to the restoration, renovation and expansion project, SPIRIT remains MONA’s flagship fundraising event. Funds from the auction will support the daily operations of the museum, enabling MONA to impact countless lives through outreach, exhibitions and arts programming.