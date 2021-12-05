Murder at a holiday party: Kearney Community Theatre's mystery has comedic elements in ‘Game’s Afoot'

KEARNEY — Director Alex Schwarz compares Ken Ludwig’s play, “The Game’s Afoot,” to another Christmas “tinged” story.
“I compare it to ‘Die Hard,’” the director said. “’Die Hard’ is a ‘Christmas’ movie because it is set at a Christmas party. It’s a stretch but it’s also a lot of fun — and I think that’s what people are going to enjoy about ‘The Game’s Afoot.’ The show is a little bit goofy, it has a big range of emotions — and it has a ‘Die Hard’-level of holiday influence.”
For Schwarz, the comedic moments of the farce stand out.
“I first read this show about five or six years ago,” he said. “I’ve been waiting to direct it since then. It has some scenes that are so exaggerated and funny. And then there’s the plot of this show; it’s just very interesting because it’s set at a Christmas party, it’s a comedy and a thriller. It walks that line of making it funny and serious at the same time.”
Kearney audiences can enjoy “The Game’s Afoot: Or Holmes for the Holidays” when Kearney Community Theatre presents the show at Dec. 9-19 at the theater. Tickets are $16-$20.
Set in 1936 in the Connecticut castle of Broadway star William Gillette, “The Game’s Afoot” follows a group of people who attend a party. William gained his fame by playing Sherlock Holmes. Now he takes on the fictional character’s persona to solve a murder at his holiday party.
“William Gillette was really a famous actor in the 1920s and the 1930s,” Schwarz said.
In the play, the actor deems himself qualified to act as a detective at his own house.
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of very unusual characters who are all theater-related people,” Schwarz said. “They are all over-the-top examples of what actual theater people are like. This mixes reality with fiction. Actually, the only real part is that William Gillette existed as a person. The rest of the play is all creative liberties by Ken Ludwig, who wrote the script.”
For the director, the fun of the script comes when the avenue of the comedy intersects with the who-dunn-it questions of the mystery.
“You end up wondering who did it,” Schwarz said about the murder in the show. “Things happen that lets the show progress more as a thriller than a comedy, sometimes. Then something completely goofy happens. It could be a really good thriller or a really good comedy, either way.”
The eight cast members can adjust the balance between the two genres to compensate for Schwarz’s tendency to punch up the humor.
“I see the show as a farce,” he said. “The characters react in bigger — and in unintelligent ways — when there’s adversity.”
Ludwig, best known for his comedy “Lend Me a Tenor,” first found success in the late 1980s. In 2012, he won the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Mystery of the Year for “The Game’s Afoot.”
“He’s a prolific playwright,” Schwarz said. “I think I’ve directed two of his plays and I’ve acted in another two. Kearney Community Theater could do an entire season of plays by Ken Ludwig. He’s a very active writer. His genres are all over the place, although he leans in to goofy comedies.”
Schwarz enjoys the absurd elements of Ludwig’s plays. In one show, Schwarz played a character where he dressed as a woman for half of the play. He also enjoys the freedom that the script gives to cast members when it comes to creating characters.
“You can have some very one-dimensional characters,” Schwarz said. “You can watch them and there’s nothing that really surprises you. But I like the idea of taking these characters and adding complexity to them in a way that makes sense. You can make these characters a lot more three-dimensional, and real, by giving them little moments of authenticity.”
Schwarz also looks for a sense of rhythm in the show, something that helps propel the story line.
“Anytime there’s a moment of stillness, that’s when the audience needs to be paying attention — because something’s about to happen,” he said. “I ask my actors to feel the energy of everybody on stage so they can act on that energy. In a real conversation there is give and take. It has these natural peaks and troughs. But in a farce, you want the rhythm to be building a lot more.”
A missed line can throw off all the other performers and kill the sense of rhythm.
During one of the first rehearsals without using scripts, Schwarz noticed how the actors found a sense of strong storytelling.
“It was so much fun to watch them,” he said. “They suddenly had this natural rhythm. They were building off of each other and they had this confidence about the lines. I could see that they were having fun — and making real connections.”