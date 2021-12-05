Murder at a holiday party: Kearney Community Theatre's mystery has comedic elements in ‘Game’s Afoot'

Ludwig, best known for his comedy “Lend Me a Tenor,” first found success in the late 1980s. In 2012, he won the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Mystery of the Year for “The Game’s Afoot.”

“He’s a prolific playwright,” Schwarz said. “I think I’ve directed two of his plays and I’ve acted in another two. Kearney Community Theater could do an entire season of plays by Ken Ludwig. He’s a very active writer. His genres are all over the place, although he leans in to goofy comedies.”

Schwarz enjoys the absurd elements of Ludwig’s plays. In one show, Schwarz played a character where he dressed as a woman for half of the play. He also enjoys the freedom that the script gives to cast members when it comes to creating characters.

“You can have some very one-dimensional characters,” Schwarz said. “You can watch them and there’s nothing that really surprises you. But I like the idea of taking these characters and adding complexity to them in a way that makes sense. You can make these characters a lot more three-dimensional, and real, by giving them little moments of authenticity.”

Schwarz also looks for a sense of rhythm in the show, something that helps propel the story line.