Mountain men and muzzleloaders again getting together at the Ramada Inn in Kearney

KEARNEY — Phil Tripe reels off locations like he’s talking about an 1840s mountain man rendezvous.
“We’re having some different traders coming in this year,” said the co-chair for the United Nebraska Muzzleloaders Association’s annual Trade Show and Convention. “We have some people coming in from Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Iowa. We’ll cover the Midwestern states. Minnesota is coming in and North Dakota, too. We’re going to cover it all.”
Tripe expects 150 vendors to set up tables for the event. They will be selling a variety of handmade items, including knives, fur hats, apparel, leather items, musical instruments and tools — all influenced by the mountain man culture that existed in the Rocky Mountains from 1810 through 1880. The trade show resembles the rendezvous events the mountain men organized to gather, sell items and swap stories.
“It’s like reliving history,” Tripe said of the convention and trade show. “You get a feel for what it used to be like in the 1800s. Most of those people, they traded for what they wanted — or they made what they needed. That’s how they survived. It’s quite a culture.”
The Early American Trade Show & Muzzleloaders Convention, presented by the United Nebraska Muzzleloaders Association, was scheduled to open today and continue through Sunday at the Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. Hours are noon-5 p.m. today; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. There is a nominal admission fee.
The convention also includes a series of workshops on Saturday:
9 a.m. — Building a Muzzleloading Rifle, Ron Osberg
10 a.m. — Trade Beads, Anton
11 a.m. — Nebraska Deer Population, Nebraska Game & Parks
1 p.m. — Candle Blowing Competition, Neal Rhynald
2 p.m. — Tribal Sovereignty – What It Is, Kurt Siedschlau
3 p.m. — History of Trapping – Hands on Trap Setting, Frenchey Doxon
Tripe noted the quality of the items offered at the trade show.
“A lot of people come to the convention to show off their wares,” he said. “The workmanship on things like the leather shooting bags is phenomenal. Lots of people come to the trade show just to get ideas on what to hand build. These vendors have been making this stuff for years and years.”
Tripe calls the convention a “working idea factory” that generates projects for people with a do-it-yourself mentality — as well as giving others a chance to purchase already finished items.
For members of the association, the annual gathering gives them a chance to renew friendships and create new ones.
“They want to spread the knowledge and get more people involved in the association,” he said. “They want to spread the wealth.”
Due to the pandemic, organizers decided to cancel the 2021 convention. Tripe said that members are eager to get together, citing a pent-up demand to enjoy gathering together again. While masks are not required, caution is encouraged due to the recent up tick in COVID cases.
“With COVID, we’ve seen a dropping off of members,” Tripe said. “We’ve lost quite a few of them. The older generation was very knowledgeable with what we’re trying to promote. We’ve lost quite a few of them. I do think the younger people have interest in our group. When we have these types of conventions and get-togethers, they can see that we’re trying to keep information about the 1800s alive.”
During the pandemic shutdowns, many of the artisans used that time to make their wares.
“They want to get out there and show what they did and try and offer it for sale,” Tripe said.
The Early American Trade Show & Muzzleloaders Convention accomplishes that goal — and more, he noted.