Mountain men and muzzleloaders again getting together at the Ramada Inn in Kearney

“They want to spread the knowledge and get more people involved in the association,” he said. “They want to spread the wealth.”

Due to the pandemic, organizers decided to cancel the 2021 convention. Tripe said that members are eager to get together, citing a pent-up demand to enjoy gathering together again. While masks are not required, caution is encouraged due to the recent up tick in COVID cases.

“With COVID, we’ve seen a dropping off of members,” Tripe said. “We’ve lost quite a few of them. The older generation was very knowledgeable with what we’re trying to promote. We’ve lost quite a few of them. I do think the younger people have interest in our group. When we have these types of conventions and get-togethers, they can see that we’re trying to keep information about the 1800s alive.”

During the pandemic shutdowns, many of the artisans used that time to make their wares.

“They want to get out there and show what they did and try and offer it for sale,” Tripe said.

The Early American Trade Show & Muzzleloaders Convention accomplishes that goal — and more, he noted.