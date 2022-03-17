Minden actors bring nostalgia to fan favorite ‘Grease’

MINDEN — Director Ben Morey admits that “Grease — The Musical” predates his years in high school, but not by much.

“I turned 70 this year, so no, I wasn’t in high school in 1959,” he said. “But I was close.”

That perspective gives the director of “Grease — The Musical,” presented by the Minden Community Players, an advantage when it comes to the small things that audiences will find in the show and the music.

The production tells the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, who have a secret summertime romance. When they get back to school in the fall, they must navigate the social waters of Rydell High School and try to connect once again.

Set in 1959, the show features music that recalls the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.

Minden Community Players will present “Grease — The Musical” Friday through March 27 at the Minden Opera House. Tickets for the show are $15.

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey wrote the show in the early 1970s and first presented it in 1971 at a nightclub in Chicago. The musical ran for eight months until it moved to Broadway in 1972. “Grease” stayed on Broadway until 1980 and had a run of 3,388 performances, establishing a record at the time.

In 1978, the show gained more popularity with the release of the movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

“Our show is more like the musical than the movie,” Morey said.

The movie softened some of the characters and played more on nostalgia. For Morey, the stage show explores some of those same feelings and ideas.

As far as a deeper meaning, Morey says that “Grease — The Musical” falls more into the bracket of “entertainment” than a production of big ideas. And the cast loves the chance to get on stage and sing.

“They’re having a terrific time,” he said about the cast members. “They seem to be all smiles and the music they are singing is very uplifted — stuff that these young people like. There are a couple of the love songs that take us back to when we were in high school.”

In previous productions presented by the Minden Community Players, Morey has used live musicians to accompany the performers on stage. For this show, he rent musical tracks supplied by the publisher of the musical. He said he misses that live sound but the professionally recorded music gives the show — and the performers — a lift.