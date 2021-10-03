Merryman works to ensure top-notch entertainment this season

KEARNEY — After many months, the stage lights at Merryman Performing Arts Center will turn on to a new season of entertainment.
“We’re so excited to be back, programming and bringing fabulous national entertainment to central Nebraska,” said Denise Christensen, director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. “There is a pent-up demand for these shows. People are excited to be back. In the past we’ve had more than 600 season-ticket members from 44 communities. We’re very close to having that many again for the 2021-22 season. We’re thrilled.”
Christensen deeply appreciates the support from Kearney and surrounding communities.
“Without that we would not be able to do the other programming that we provide,” she noted. “Things like special concerts, family programming and our student matinee series are some of types of the events that we can do because of the support from our core audience.”
When it comes to programming for the Merryman season, Christensen seeks highly professional performers.
“We look for top artists who can provide quality programming. We know that people love music of the ’60s and ’70s so we do focus on that for our main season,” she said. “Outside of that season, we do other programming to engage additional members of the community that might be looking for something else.”
Knowing her audience allows Christensen to program successfully and also to have other resources to serve community members she might not know as well. A variety of performances helps with the Merryman’s mission.
“In our vision to be one of the finest performing arts centers in central Nebraska, we not only program a season of quality entertainment, we are a venue for many other performing arts organizations in the Kearney area,” Christensen said. “We provide a place for groups such as the Kearney Barbershoppers, Crane River Theater, Kearney Concert Association along with local church bell choirs. The Merryman is more than just our season, it’s a home for all these other performing arts groups.”
Behind the scenes, the staff of the Merryman constantly upgrades the equipment needed to present concerts and events. The 760-seat auditorium features state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment along with a hearing loop to assist patrons with hearing impairments. Even the grand piano requires attention on a regular basis.
“The acoustics and the intimate atmosphere don’t change, but we’ve upgraded to LED lighting and we provide a concert grand piano for our partners in the arts,” Christensen said. “We recently refurbished it to ensure that’s it’s going to be a fabulous instrument for the next 25 years. With something like the sound, when it’s not working properly, you notice it. When it’s wonderful, you just enjoy the surround experience.”
For the Merryman season, Christensen considers what her core audience enjoys.
“This music is a trip down memory lane for many of our season members,” she said. “This music we program throughout the year is part of the fabric of our lives. That’s why the music is so affirming.”
Season members will receive discounted tickets to all national touring shows along with guaranteed reserved seating.
“You will have the same seat for every performance,” Christensen said. “You get to choose where you want to sit. And then we offer 20 percent discounted tickets to other Merryman performances and family shows.”