Merryman works to ensure top-notch entertainment this season

KEARNEY — After many months, the stage lights at Merryman Performing Arts Center will turn on to a new season of entertainment.

“We’re so excited to be back, programming and bringing fabulous national entertainment to central Nebraska,” said Denise Christensen, director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. “There is a pent-up demand for these shows. People are excited to be back. In the past we’ve had more than 600 season-ticket members from 44 communities. We’re very close to having that many again for the 2021-22 season. We’re thrilled.”

Christensen deeply appreciates the support from Kearney and surrounding communities.

“Without that we would not be able to do the other programming that we provide,” she noted. “Things like special concerts, family programming and our student matinee series are some of types of the events that we can do because of the support from our core audience.”

When it comes to programming for the Merryman season, Christensen seeks highly professional performers.