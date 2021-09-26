Look for Fibonacci Sequence in artist Larry Schulte’s exhibit

“The other body of work are these smaller pieces which are pages taken out of a book, and then sewn on with a sewing machine,” he said. “I cut them up an used them as collage elements.”

He calls that section of the show “COVID pages” since he worked on them after the pandemic shutdowns. Schulte lost access to his studio in March 2020 and began to work at home.

“I was no longer going to my studio as of March of last year,” he said. “I had to work at home and I had to work smaller since I didn’t have the space like I had in my studio. So I did a series of 100 of those pieces, 25 of which are in this exhibit.”

Born in Kearney in 1949, Schulte grew up on a farm near Pleasanton. After studying math and art, the artist received his MS in art education from Kearney State College. He later got his PhD from the University of Kansas. He spent decades living and working in New York City and currently lives with his husband in Albuquerque, N.M.

In considering the relationship between art and math, Schulte understands the power of both.