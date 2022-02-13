Look at little things to make big changes, author Jen Nash and her book will show you how

NEW YORK CITY — Author Jen Nash thinks of her book, “The Big Power of Tiny Connections: How Small Interactions Spark Awesome Outcomes,” as a way for readers to integrate human behavioral theory with real-world practicalities.
“My book is a passage way to a better life,” she said from her home in New York City. “I think what supports all of us having more fun and living more fulfilled lives is our human connections. When we connect with the people around us — not just the expected people, but the unexpected people — our lives are sprinkled with flavor.”
Nash calls these connections the “salt and pepper” of our lives.
“This book is a very zany, zippy practical ‘how-to’ that helps us ‘reach in’ with unexpected ways with the entire world that surrounds us,” she said. “Whether it’s the person checking you in before your flight and gifting them with an unexpected chocolate, just to make their day better, or bringing your doorman a cup of coffee or a cup of tea — making the lives of people better can lead to richer connections.”
Nash divided her book into different sections to help her readers get more out of their lives.
“What do you want? Do you want to make more money? Do you want a better job? Do you want to go to more parties?” she asked. “That’s how the book is structured. It’s very much a look at human nature. I try to get people to laugh, to be curious, to be a little more open minded and to be surprised.”
The paperback edition of Nash’s book, “The Big Power of Tiny Connections,” hit bookshelves in January. It is currently on sale for $16 at bookstores and online.
The author believes that the ability to be surprised plays a huge role in our lives.
“We left it behind because ‘surprise’ is for kids,” she said. “I can assure you that adults love surprises just as much as kids do.”
Nash filled the book with practical suggestions and steps for making powerful connections.
David Kidder, founder of Bionic and a New York Times Best selling author says about Nash’s book, “Networks are relationships and relationships are networks — they are one and the same. In this book, Jen Nash brilliantly explains how counter-intuitive and indirect connections can drive powerful interactions, outcomes and give us the opportunity to grow as people.”
Nash describes herself as “Connector in Chief.” She has more than two decades of experience as a senior consultant for Fortune 100 pharma, health, tech and finance giants. Her expertise has made her a sought-after executive coach and corporate speaker.
Nash understands the complex nature of personal relationships.
“The book is filled with practical how-to suggestions; everything from how do you connect with someone you follow on social media but don’t personally know,” she said. “How do you follow up with someone you’ve met once at a social event? How do you follow up and grow that relationship so it could be more supportive of both your lives? It’s not all just about the transactional nature of ‘getting’ something. Sometimes we just like someone and want to insert ourselves, or have them insert themselves, in our lives. The book is part storytelling. Every chapter has a very fun story that exemplifies what I’m talking about.”
The ability to tell a story plays a powerful part in Nash’s work.
“Telling a story is very, very important,” she said. “I think stories are wildly connective. And I think there is an innocence and a joy that we all get in hearing someone tell us a story — when it’s told well. It pulls you in and helps you feel ‘seen’ and helps you see the teller’s perspective. As an executive coach, I teach masterful storytelling courses. I take people through the main archetypes of storytelling such as love, revenge, stranger in a strange land and so forth.”
A new product launch falls under the category of Love — “We want you to fall in love with our product.” Taking a share from a competitor becomes a story of revenge.
Part of Nash’s work revolves around her role as an executive coach.
“I help bring people’s dreams, hopes and possibilities to the forefront of their lives — and really help them spotlight what they want and what they need to get there,” she said. “Nobody needs an executive coach, but it’s like fast-tracking your life and the possibilities your life could present. We budget for TVs, we budget for artwork and furniture in our lives, but when do we budget for living life the way we want to live?”
That topic interests Nash. She also has worked with an executive coach for several years.
“It’s remarkably different how you approach your life when you have someone that’s really keeping you accountable and holding up the spotlight to where you want to go,” the author said. “It’s less meandering and more focused.”