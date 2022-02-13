Look at little things to make big changes, author Jen Nash and her book will show you how

NEW YORK CITY — Author Jen Nash thinks of her book, “The Big Power of Tiny Connections: How Small Interactions Spark Awesome Outcomes,” as a way for readers to integrate human behavioral theory with real-world practicalities.

“My book is a passage way to a better life,” she said from her home in New York City. “I think what supports all of us having more fun and living more fulfilled lives is our human connections. When we connect with the people around us — not just the expected people, but the unexpected people — our lives are sprinkled with flavor.”

Nash calls these connections the “salt and pepper” of our lives.

“This book is a very zany, zippy practical ‘how-to’ that helps us ‘reach in’ with unexpected ways with the entire world that surrounds us,” she said. “Whether it’s the person checking you in before your flight and gifting them with an unexpected chocolate, just to make their day better, or bringing your doorman a cup of coffee or a cup of tea — making the lives of people better can lead to richer connections.”

Nash divided her book into different sections to help her readers get more out of their lives.