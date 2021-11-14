Living in nature speaks to Nebraska author Valerie Vierk, influences her writing

RAVENNA — A sense of place figures into the writing of Valerie Vierk, not so much as a strong element of her fiction but more so in the place where she lives.
“I can look out my kitchen window where I’m writing and, even though I can’t quite see the river, I’m 100 yards from the riverbank,” she said from her home in the Ravenna area. “It’s so beautiful. I can’t believe I’m here. My first husband bought the land in 1979 but I didn’t get out here until 2003. This is my dream.”
When the interest rates dropped in the early 2000s, Vierk made the decision to establish a home, a place where she could easily commute to her job at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and find the peacefulness and quiet to concentrate on her writing.
“I said to myself, if I’m going to be doing this, I’d better get on it,” she said of living in a more rural place. “I was 51 at the time and I just plunged in. It worked out. I’m now looking out to the east, to my little field in front of the house, about 75 yards from the highway. And then I can look out to another field. It’s like, nobody is ever going to fence me in. It’s beautiful out here and that really helps.”
Vierk’s forthcoming novel, “On the Wings of a Swallow,” draws on the kinds of things the writer experiences each day.
“The novel has been written for years,” she said. “I’m going to incorporate a little more in the main protagonist. She’s a Bohemian gal that comes out here from the old country. She sees a whooping crane on her pond and things like that.”
Vierk cites the work of Nebraska writers like Willa Cather as an influence.
“I read a lot of Willa Cather,” Vierk said. “She’s influenced me — not that I’m anywhere the writer she was — but she loved the prairie. And I read a lot of Mari Sandoz, although she was a little grittier than Cather. So, sure, being out here really make a difference for me.”
From her window, Vierk can see a special cottonwood tree, on a crisp autumn day, with its leaves still clinging to the branches.
“I can see him about three quarters of a mile from my driveway, but one time I wanted to walk up close to him,” she said. “So I walked across two pastures and it was just a wonderful experience. He’s still gold, even though a lot of the trees have dropped their leaves. I want to write an essay about him.”
The author’s sixth and most recent book, “Mountain Lions in Nebraska — The Golden Ghosts Return,” features non-fiction material, photographs, charts, maps and political cartoons scattered throughout the book’s 600 pages. While she approaches the subject from a objective point of view, she opens the book with a poem she wrote years ago.
“For this book, I worked chronologically, starting from colonial times,” Vierk said. “I had regular hard copy files in manila envelopes for each year. And then there’s the file named ‘Miscellaneous, to be Filed.’ Organization is massively important. I wrote the poem at the beginning of the book and then it disappeared. Somewhere over the years, it completely disappeared,”
And then, while tidying up her basement where she stores her files in plastic totes, she made a discovery.
“Here is the important poem, on the basement floor, all dirty,” she said. “I had no idea how it got down there. Before that, I couldn’t find it on a disc, I couldn’t find a hard copy of it anywhere. I mean, I knew it had to be on my computer somewhere because it was typed.”
Vierk decided that trying to recreate a poem — something that came from her feelings — would be close to impossible.
“It was a miracle that I found this poem, a year or two before the book was finished,” she said. “I had been looking and looking and looking for it. And when I wasn’t looking, there it was on the basement floor.”
Vierk started the project as a reaction to the state of Nebraska’s opening of a hunting season on the big cats.
“When I started the book, I was angry,” she said. “We were in the first hunting season for mountain lions. One of my good writer-friends, Carolyn Scheidies, said, ‘Val, leave out the anger but keep the passion in.’ I hope that people who read the book will understand that I am passionate about trying to preserve the big cats and help them deal with their fragmented territory — and the people who are everywhere.”