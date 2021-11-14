Living in nature speaks to Nebraska author Valerie Vierk, influences her writing

RAVENNA — A sense of place figures into the writing of Valerie Vierk, not so much as a strong element of her fiction but more so in the place where she lives.

“I can look out my kitchen window where I’m writing and, even though I can’t quite see the river, I’m 100 yards from the riverbank,” she said from her home in the Ravenna area. “It’s so beautiful. I can’t believe I’m here. My first husband bought the land in 1979 but I didn’t get out here until 2003. This is my dream.”

When the interest rates dropped in the early 2000s, Vierk made the decision to establish a home, a place where she could easily commute to her job at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and find the peacefulness and quiet to concentrate on her writing.

“I said to myself, if I’m going to be doing this, I’d better get on it,” she said of living in a more rural place. “I was 51 at the time and I just plunged in. It worked out. I’m now looking out to the east, to my little field in front of the house, about 75 yards from the highway. And then I can look out to another field. It’s like, nobody is ever going to fence me in. It’s beautiful out here and that really helps.”

Vierk’s forthcoming novel, “On the Wings of a Swallow,” draws on the kinds of things the writer experiences each day.