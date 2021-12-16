Listen for the comedy in this Kearney Community Theatre farce

KEARNEY — When it comes to comedy, Forrest Holobeck trusts the script and the director.
“There are lots of secrets to comedy,” he said. “I guess the most important thing is to be true to the script. If people find it comical, that’s great. There are sight gags built into the play and Gillette is a big character; he’s larger than life so it’s easier to play him for the comedy.”
Holobeck plays the role of William Gillette, a 1930s Broadway star who found fame playing Sherlock Holmes. As a weekend of revelry comes to a tragic close at his private castle in Connecticut, the star takes on the persona of the famous detective to try to solve a murder of a drama critic that all of the gather theater personalities would rather see dead.
“You have to keep it within reason,” Holobeck said of the plot of the show. “There’s a difference between farce and comedy.”
The entire cast of “The Game’s Afoot” explore that difference in Kearney Community Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s play continuing today through Sunday. Tickets for the show are $16-$20.
Director Alex Schwarz considers the show as a vehicle for laughs, courtesy of the characters.
“I see the show as a farce,” he said. “The characters react in bigger — and in unintelligent ways — when there’s adversity.”
That adversity comes as a storm isolates the castle from the rest of the world. The characters, already full of themselves in so many petty ways, must now cope with the murder of theater critic Daria Chase, played by Emma Wilken.
Holobeck prepared for the part by familiarizing himself with the script, studying the lines and working with the director.
“I developed the character from there,” he said. “It’s nice that ‘The Game’s Afoot’ is a comedy and a Christmas show at the same time. We have a small cast but we’ve had a ball doing the play. It’s a great group of people to work with.”
The eight cast members immediately jelled into a cohesive group.
“The ensemble that we have is very strong,” Holobeck said. “The interplay between Gillette and Felix Geisel is very good. And the way Emma plays Daria as a dead body, that becomes funny just because of the situation. And I think it all goes back to the writing. The playwright had a great idea, ran with it and it turns out to be a fun play and a great project to be part of. I’m very honored to be able to play the part of William Gillette.”
As he developed his character, Holobeck came to understand an important concept in presenting comedy.
“The character doesn’t think he’s funny,” he said. “He thinks he’s very serious, and yet he’s so serious he’s funny.”
The director echoes the concept of over-the-top characters along with the need to create a sense of pacing within the show.
“Anytime there’s a moment of stillness, that’s when the audience needs to be paying attention — because something’s about to happen,” Schwarz said. “I ask my actors to feel the energy of everybody on stage so they can act on that energy. In a real conversation there is give and take. It has these natural peaks and troughs. But in a farce, you want the rhythm to be building a lot more.”