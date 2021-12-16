Listen for the comedy in this Kearney Community Theatre farce

That adversity comes as a storm isolates the castle from the rest of the world. The characters, already full of themselves in so many petty ways, must now cope with the murder of theater critic Daria Chase, played by Emma Wilken.

Holobeck prepared for the part by familiarizing himself with the script, studying the lines and working with the director.

“I developed the character from there,” he said. “It’s nice that ‘The Game’s Afoot’ is a comedy and a Christmas show at the same time. We have a small cast but we’ve had a ball doing the play. It’s a great group of people to work with.”

The eight cast members immediately jelled into a cohesive group.

“The ensemble that we have is very strong,” Holobeck said. “The interplay between Gillette and Felix Geisel is very good. And the way Emma plays Daria as a dead body, that becomes funny just because of the situation. And I think it all goes back to the writing. The playwright had a great idea, ran with it and it turns out to be a fun play and a great project to be part of. I’m very honored to be able to play the part of William Gillette.”