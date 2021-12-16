 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen for the comedy in this Kearney Community Theatre farce
0 Comments

Listen for the comedy in this Kearney Community Theatre farce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forrest Holobeck

Forrest Holobeck plays his character, Broadway star William Gillette, in a white dinner jacket, as someone who is so serious, he’s funny. Holobeck credits a funny script, a funny director and situations that lean towards a farcical plot for the success in Kearney Community Theater’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot.” The show continues today through Sunday.

 Rick Brown, Yard Light Media

KEARNEY — When it comes to comedy, Forrest Holobeck trusts the script and the director.

“There are lots of secrets to comedy,” he said. “I guess the most important thing is to be true to the script. If people find it comical, that’s great. There are sight gags built into the play and Gillette is a big character; he’s larger than life so it’s easier to play him for the comedy.”

Holobeck plays the role of William Gillette, a 1930s Broadway star who found fame playing Sherlock Holmes. As a weekend of revelry comes to a tragic close at his private castle in Connecticut, the star takes on the persona of the famous detective to try to solve a murder of a drama critic that all of the gather theater personalities would rather see dead.

“You have to keep it within reason,” Holobeck said of the plot of the show. “There’s a difference between farce and comedy.”

The entire cast of “The Game’s Afoot” explore that difference in Kearney Community Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s play continuing today through Sunday. Tickets for the show are $16-$20.

Director Alex Schwarz considers the show as a vehicle for laughs, courtesy of the characters.

“I see the show as a farce,” he said. “The characters react in bigger — and in unintelligent ways — when there’s adversity.”

Emma Wilken

Drama critic Daria Chase (Emma Wilken) gets in the face of William Gillette in this scene from the comedy, “The Game’s Afoot.” Spoiler alert — somebody knifes the critic in the back.

That adversity comes as a storm isolates the castle from the rest of the world. The characters, already full of themselves in so many petty ways, must now cope with the murder of theater critic Daria Chase, played by Emma Wilken.

Holobeck prepared for the part by familiarizing himself with the script, studying the lines and working with the director.

“I developed the character from there,” he said. “It’s nice that ‘The Game’s Afoot’ is a comedy and a Christmas show at the same time. We have a small cast but we’ve had a ball doing the play. It’s a great group of people to work with.”

The eight cast members immediately jelled into a cohesive group.

“The ensemble that we have is very strong,” Holobeck said. “The interplay between Gillette and Felix Geisel is very good. And the way Emma plays Daria as a dead body, that becomes funny just because of the situation. And I think it all goes back to the writing. The playwright had a great idea, ran with it and it turns out to be a fun play and a great project to be part of. I’m very honored to be able to play the part of William Gillette.”

As he developed his character, Holobeck came to understand an important concept in presenting comedy.

“The character doesn’t think he’s funny,” he said. “He thinks he’s very serious, and yet he’s so serious he’s funny.”

The director echoes the concept of over-the-top characters along with the need to create a sense of pacing within the show.

“Anytime there’s a moment of stillness, that’s when the audience needs to be paying attention — because something’s about to happen,” Schwarz said. “I ask my actors to feel the energy of everybody on stage so they can act on that energy. In a real conversation there is give and take. It has these natural peaks and troughs. But in a farce, you want the rhythm to be building a lot more.”

rick@YardLightMedia.com

WHEN AND WHERE

What: “The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays,” a comedy/farce by Ken Ludwig, directed by Alex Schwarz, presented by Kearney Community Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd.

Admission: $16-$20

Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com

Cast and Crew

Cast:

William Gillette — Forrest Holoubeck

Martha Gillette — Tari Maaske

Felix Geisel — Jason Alexander

Madge Geisel — Rebekah Bruce

Simon Bright — Josh Stoiber

Aggie Wheeler — Lucy Haarmann

Inspector Goring — Tiffany Stoiber

Daria Chase — Emma Wilken

Crew:

Producers — Eric Kitzelman, Joni Kuzma

Artistic/Technical Director — Alex Schwarz

Assistant Director — Mary Joyce Storm

Costumes — Elizabeth Steele, Jeanne Rendon, Kathy White

Props — Joni Kuzma, Dee Dee Kitzelman, Jordan Ridder

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News