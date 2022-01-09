Lincoln based Charlene Neely knows poetry can change lives

LINCOLN — Charlene Neely learned about poetry in a non-formal way.
“I’ve heard poetry all my life,” she said in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “My grandmother, when her kids were little, lived not far from James Whitcomb Riley. She would see him on the street when she was walking with her kids. He would always stop and recite a poem. My grandmother had a book of his poetry and she would always read to us from that.”
Riley, known as the “Children’s Poet,” lived in Indiana and found great success as a poet in the 1880s. He died in 1916.
“My dad loved all forms of poetry and he also loved the used bookstore across the street from where he worked when I was young,” Neely said. “Once a week they had a sale; all the books you could put in a grocery sack, for a dollar. My dad loved books. He’d bring home the strangest books and we’d read them.”
With this background, Neely writes poetry based on her life experiences. She published her most recent collection, “The Corn Fairy’s Wigs & Other Poems,” in 2020.
She once visited her granddaughter’s kindergarten class as a “Real Live Poet” for Show and Tell. That started more than 20 years of sharing — and making poetry — with school children. She earned the nickname Poetry Grandma.
“They are doing a lot more with poetry in the schools these days,” Neely said. “Back in the ’90s, when my grandchildren were in preschool, they moved 50 miles away from here. I was used to seeing them every day.”
She missed them and decided to start making postcards with silly kids’ poems on them, sending them every other week.
“It was a fun thing I did for them,” Neely said. “When my oldest granddaughter went to kindergarten, she took my postcards. The teacher asked me to come and be a ‘real, live poet’ in the classroom because they only knew poetry from books. There wasn’t a person behind the poems for the children.”
She usually read several of her poems, talked a little about poetry and then encouraged the students to write their own poems.
“The teachers asked for that because they said they didn’t know much about poetry,” Neely said. “I would go in and spend about an hour in each classroom. We had a ball. I can still go to a Walmart here in Lincoln and every once in a while, someone will look at me and say, ‘Are you my Poetry Grandma?’ Yep, that’s me.”
Neely recalled how her work with students changed the life of a student.
“My proudest moment of doing that was when a little third grader came up to me in the hall before class,” she said. “He said to me, ‘I wrote a poem this summer. And it won a prize.’ This was a kid who, the year before, said ‘I don’t do poetry.’”
Neely, now 80, still writes poetry, preferring to work with forms like the pantoum, a type of poem that uses repeating lines in a formal way. She also enjoys creating poetry using the sestina form, a method that uses six stanzas with six lines each, normally followed by a three-line envoi, a shorter stanza that addresses an imagined or actual person.
Her bio includes a long list of jobs: dishwasher, waitress, cook, babysitter, nurse’s aide, stock clerk, elevator operator, circuit board imager, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother.
“I often connect with people all day,” she said. “Sometimes an overheard word in the elevator would spark a poem.”
In order to write poetry, Neely said that writers need to love words.
“You don’t even have to physically write anymore,” she said. “There are tape recorders and all kinds of things like that. You can talk into your computer. But most of all, you need an open mind where you can let everything come in and swirl around until it falls out.”