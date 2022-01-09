Lincoln based Charlene Neely knows poetry can change lives

“They are doing a lot more with poetry in the schools these days,” Neely said. “Back in the ’90s, when my grandchildren were in preschool, they moved 50 miles away from here. I was used to seeing them every day.”

She missed them and decided to start making postcards with silly kids’ poems on them, sending them every other week.

“It was a fun thing I did for them,” Neely said. “When my oldest granddaughter went to kindergarten, she took my postcards. The teacher asked me to come and be a ‘real, live poet’ in the classroom because they only knew poetry from books. There wasn’t a person behind the poems for the children.”

She usually read several of her poems, talked a little about poetry and then encouraged the students to write their own poems.

“The teachers asked for that because they said they didn’t know much about poetry,” Neely said. “I would go in and spend about an hour in each classroom. We had a ball. I can still go to a Walmart here in Lincoln and every once in a while, someone will look at me and say, ‘Are you my Poetry Grandma?’ Yep, that’s me.”

Neely recalled how her work with students changed the life of a student.