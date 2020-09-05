‘Letters from Home’ a USO-style musical production to honor veterans and unite audiences

KEARNEY — Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth sound like a modern-day George Burns and Gracie Allen by bantering with each other, finishing each other’s sentences and even, sometimes, talking over each other.
“I’m sure you asked Dan, but, great, I’ll tell you,” Dearth said in response to a question about their show, “Letters From Home.”
The duo developed the USO-style production that honors veterans, celebrates patriotism and seeks to unite audiences. The United Service Organizations, founded in 1941, sought to connect military service members to family, home and country. The nonprofit charitable organization became well-known for its live entertainment, called camp shows, often held in areas of conflict.
“If you think back to the era of Bob Hope and the Andrew Sisters and the Nicholas Brothers, we do a lot of that,” Dearth said. “And then —”
“We push forward into the Vietnam era,” Beckmann injected. “So we take that same sort of tap dancing and audience interaction, dancy-singy sensibility and push it forward with music from Creedence Clearwater Revival and Steppenwolf.”
“You will definitely see us singing and tapping to Steppenwolf,” Dearth promised.
Tickets for the show are $20.
The show musically traces American history from WWII through the end of the Vietnam War.
“WWII, Korea and Vietnam had their own soundtracks,” Beckmann said. “There’s music you hear that brings you back to the time and feel of WWII. There’s music you hear that brings you back to the music of the jungles of Vietnam. After that, music became more diversified. I don’t think the wars and the military engagements after that have had such a unified and agreed-upon soundtrack, so to speak. I think there was a lot of diversity of the music that was listened to during the Gulf War because people had personal media devices.”
Dearth believes the show — and the music — appeals to all generations.
“If you grew up with this music, it gives you memories in a certain way,” she said. “If your parents listened to it a lot, it’s giving you memories in another way. And then —”
Beckmann jumped in: “If you’ve never heard it, you might hear music from the ’40s with this jazzy vibe and it might be something you want to explore. So I think the show has something for everybody.”
Beckmann and Dearth describe “Letters From Home” as a soundtrack to the times, defined by the military conflicts.
While the production highlights patriotism, Dearth believes that it works so well because it touches on the lives of all people, not just military personnel.
“Over the years we’ve learned to see all sides of everything,” she said of her work with Beckmann. “Even though the show honors the veterans and the military, the show is so much about every single person who lives in this country. When people hear the word patriotism, they automatically think, oh, military.”
Beckmann and Dearth take the politics out of the conversation.
“The USO was always about making a little bit of sunshine happen in the darkest areas of the world when we were at war,” she said.
A live performance in a time of pandemic reflects that mission.
“This is the first live performance with an audience that Dan and I will have had since COVID-19 started,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of digital performances but just getting out, being in a community in a safe way, it’s awesome how Crane River Theater has taken all of these safety precautions so no one gets sick. Presenting a live show just really helps the spirits of everyone, just like the USO shows did for the troops.”
Beckmann and Dearth created the show a decade ago.
“I had a very specific view of the world, growing up in North Carolina where everybody I knew was either a veteran or either in a veteran family — or just grew up with military in their background,” Dearth said. “‘Letters From Home’ was my dad’s idea. My dad is a veteran of the Coast Guard. I asked him for suggestions for a show and he said, ‘You should do something for veterans.’ He always said — and I always grew up believing — that every veteran, whether on the front line or in the back office, is a hero in their own way.”
“We wouldn’t be here, doing this show, if it wasn’t for the service of veterans,” Beckmann said.
In challenging times, the duo sees the show as a way to emphasize the same core values of USO-style shows — providing entertainment as well as honoring those who serve.
