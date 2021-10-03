Latina detective brings flaws to second case in Terry Shepherd's new book series

“My protagonist is a Latina detective. She works in a college town in Illinois, on the Mississippi River,” Shepherd said. “She always seems to get into trouble that takes her way outside of her comfort zone. In ’Chasing Vega,’ the first one in the series, she was put on suspension after a meth lab bust went bad, and ended up out in Flagstaff, Ariz., hanging out with her uncle who is the sheriff of Coconino County.”

In the book, Jessica discovers a serial killer and tries to catch the killer, only to find out that the killer is doing worse things. The second book picks up where the first one left off.

“The one guy who got away, in the first book, is actually a Russian former KGB agent who is now working for some people who have some very bad plans for the United States,” Shepherd said. “Jessica somehow finds her way into the middle of all that in London and, ultimately, in Moscow.”