Latina detective brings flaws to second case in Terry Shepherd's new book series

Author Terry Shepherd draws on some aspects of real life to fuel his fiction.
“The cool thing about stories is that there is some sort of transformation of the characters,” he said in an interview from his home in Jacksonville, Fla. “Some change has to happen as part of the story. And all the characters are flawed. That’s something I love about reading this stuff; they do have some parallel to real life. We all come into this life with a specific toolbox. We all come with strengths and weaknesses.”
In Shepherd’s most recent series of books featuring detective Jessica Ramirez, the author knows the main character’s main flaw: “Jessica’s weakness, for sure, is how much she cares.” If the character notices something wrong, she feels compelled to get involved to correct the situation.
“She also tends to let things get personal,” Shepherd said. “She even tells herself, as the helicopter she’s hanging onto is about to crash into the London Eye Ferris wheel, ‘When you make it personal, you make mistakes.’ She knows that caring is her flaw, but it’s also her strength because it gives her the tenacity to really stay with things until she makes them right.”
Shepard’s novel, “Chasing the Captain,” part of the Jessica Ramirez Thrillers series, was published in August. The author calls it a “fish out of water” story.
“My protagonist is a Latina detective. She works in a college town in Illinois, on the Mississippi River,” Shepherd said. “She always seems to get into trouble that takes her way outside of her comfort zone. In ’Chasing Vega,’ the first one in the series, she was put on suspension after a meth lab bust went bad, and ended up out in Flagstaff, Ariz., hanging out with her uncle who is the sheriff of Coconino County.”
In the book, Jessica discovers a serial killer and tries to catch the killer, only to find out that the killer is doing worse things. The second book picks up where the first one left off.
“The one guy who got away, in the first book, is actually a Russian former KGB agent who is now working for some people who have some very bad plans for the United States,” Shepherd said. “Jessica somehow finds her way into the middle of all that in London and, ultimately, in Moscow.”
On his website, Shepherd writes, “I’m a writer and editor by trade, living in Jacksonville, Fla., with my beautiful wife. Between the two of us, we earn enough to keep the lights on, pay the Internet bill and share adventures together. Except for a few excursions and some daily cardio, I spend every free minute in front of a keyboard, spilling out the contents of my disordered mind. Someday maybe it will coalesce into something with commercial appeal. I’m okay if it doesn’t.”
Shepherd grew up loving thriller movies.
“Sitting in that theater and seeing James Bond’s gun come up and shoot the bad guy, I knew I was in for a thrill ride,” he said. “I always loved those stories. It was a great escape from the day to day dreariness. So when it came time to write fiction, I knew I wanted to write those kinds of ‘popcorn’ stories.”
Shepherd also wanted to inject people who represented the world around him.
“I have a good friend who is a Latina detective,” he said. “She retired after 25 years in the police force. She had a lot of challenges being a woman and a minority in, what was at that time, primarily a male world. She told me a lot of stories and I spent a lot of time riding with her on the job. I got to know a little bit of what she was like. When it came time to create a protagonist, I wanted to create someone who was dedicated to her.”
Shepherd learned that his friend, even after 25 difficult years, never lost her positive attitude about humanity or her work. The author wanted his heroine to display the pride his friend carried with her day after day.
“She’s a wonderful human being,” he said. “She’s a total pro. She could be tough when she needed to be, but she never lost her humanity. I wanted to create a character like that, hopefully to inspire young women and people of color to want to become police officers.”
When it comes to locations for his stories, Shepherd again hearkens back to the images he found in movies as a child.
“I just love those sprawling scenes,” he said. “You’ve seen them in the movies when they open a scene and you see a nighttime aerial shot when the camera is zooming in on a city. You feel the power and the size and the beauty of the architecture. It sets, in the viewer’s mind, what is coming up. It’s breathtakingly beautiful.”
Shepherd considers himself as a visual person. He grew up telling stories to his family.
“When we spent our summers on Lake Michigan, we would have campfires,” he recalled. “In the afternoon, my mom would give each of us a topic on which we had to create stories to tell at night, making it up and telling it from scratch, while we were roasting marshmallows.”
Those experiences helped Shepherd in his writing career, a career that has included not only writing fiction but narrating for radio, television, film and recorded books.
“This is what I love about narration and audiobooks, when you hear somebody telling a really good and compelling story, it hooks you,” he said. “You can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Shepherd uses that goal in both his voicework and his fiction.
“At the end of the day, you don’t get to decide if a book is successful or not, your readers do,” he said. “But for me, the real thing that I love about writing is that if I can finish a story and think, ‘I would go out and buy it,’ that to me is enough of good a feeling. The money I make from writing is almost secondary.”