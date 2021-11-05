Kids get to perform ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to a full house at the Kearney Community Theatre

KEARNEY — For director Laura Rozema, getting young people on stage helps them in many ways.
“I believe that theater and all forms of public speaking, along with the performing arts, really help to benefit kids,” she said. “It helps them not only in a creative aspect, it also helps them have a strong imagination and it allows them to ‘play pretend’ on stage, something that kids are naturally good at.”
She also notes that the performing arts — specially theater — helps build confidence in children.
“Learning how to speak publicly and perform in front of other people does amazing things for a child’s self-esteem,” Rozema said. “It’s also a great way to help with skills such as memorization and teamwork. Obviously, this show has a couple leads, but it is a very ensemble-heavy show. Everyone plays a big part in it.”
That show, based on the famous children’s book by E.B. White, tells the story of the friendship between a pig and a spider.
The Academy of Children’s Theatre will present “Charlotte’s Web” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Kearney Community Theatre. Tickets are sold out.
“This is a stage adaptation of the children’s book,” Rozema said. “It’s a play about friendship and kindness and sacrifice. I think the main theme is how powerful words can be. Charlotte, the spider, helps Wilber, the pig, by weaving words in her web. It also deeply effects the humans in the story, too.”
First published in 1952 to great acclaim, the novel has been adapted for film and stage.
E.B. White wrote an essay, published in “The Atlantic” in 1948, about his attempts to save a pig he originally intended to raise for the meat. The pig became ill and the author was unable to save it. Some critics attempted to connect that essay with White’s novel, to which the writer is quoted as saying, “I haven’t told why I wrote the book, but I haven’t told you why I sneeze, either. A book is a sneeze.”
Rozema considers “Charlotte’s Web” as a good story for children’s theater. She also sees the response of the audience as a positive thing. Tickets sold out in 48 hours.
“It’s really exciting for the kids to have a full house,” she said. “And it’s good for them to have so many friends and family in the audience.”
The show features 24 children in grades third through eight. Most of the students are in the younger range and the older range, with not very many in the middle — something that allows for mentorship with the performers.
“It’s really fun having so many new kids come in,” Rozema said. “We have a lot of new students in the show and a lot who have only been in one previous show. For the eighth graders, this is their last ACT show, so they kind of graduate from the Academy of Children’s Theater. That can be a sad moment.”
The director, who grew up with her parents actively part of the community theater where her mother, Judy Rozema, serves as the executive director, recalls her feelings in her last year in the program.
“I was very sad when I was in eighth grade and I did my last ACT show,” she said. “But it’s really exciting for them because then they can go into high school and do theater there and eventually come back and participate in Kearney Community Theater’s main stage shows.”
Directing children takes special skills and talents. Rozema, who is currently studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, hopes to one day teach theater and speech to high school students.
“Working as a team toward a common goal is fun and is really a positive experience for the kids,” she said about directing the show. “It’s been a challenge for me, adjusting to how children learn; figuring out the best ways and the most effective ways to keep the kids focused and keep them active and stimulated. I really learned how to work with children better. And they teach me so much about myself — and about patience and creativity.”