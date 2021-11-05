Kids get to perform ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to a full house at the Kearney Community Theatre

First published in 1952 to great acclaim, the novel has been adapted for film and stage.

E.B. White wrote an essay, published in “The Atlantic” in 1948, about his attempts to save a pig he originally intended to raise for the meat. The pig became ill and the author was unable to save it. Some critics attempted to connect that essay with White’s novel, to which the writer is quoted as saying, “I haven’t told why I wrote the book, but I haven’t told you why I sneeze, either. A book is a sneeze.”

Rozema considers “Charlotte’s Web” as a good story for children’s theater. She also sees the response of the audience as a positive thing. Tickets sold out in 48 hours.

“It’s really exciting for the kids to have a full house,” she said. “And it’s good for them to have so many friends and family in the audience.”

The show features 24 children in grades third through eight. Most of the students are in the younger range and the older range, with not very many in the middle — something that allows for mentorship with the performers.