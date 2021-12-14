 Skip to main content
Kevin Butters: ‘Christmas Story’ will make you feel good, presented by Crane River Theater in Kearney
Kevin Butters: 'Christmas Story' will make you feel good, presented by Crane River Theater in Kearney

Kevin Butters

Kevin Butters narrates the highlights of “A Christmas Story,” the play based on the 1983 film. “I know that much of the audience will predict what’s coming up,” he said. “They will know the different scenes as they come up; oh, we’re going into this scene now.” Regardless of the previous experiences of the audience, Butters believes that the story will connect on an individual level with the good feelings of the play.” Butters plays the role of the adult Ralph Parker in “A Christmas Story,” presented by Crane River Theater, opening on Saturday and continuing through Dec. 22. Tickets for the show are $25-$35.

 Rick Brown, Yard Light Media

KEARNEY — Kevin Butters relates with the events in “A Christmas Story,” even though writer Jean Shepherd set the story in the mid-1940s.

“As a kid, I remember watching the show a lot, so it feels like my story,” Butters said of the 1983 movie. “Some of the story is from ’40s so it doesn’t quite mix, but like the ‘Little Orphan Annie’ radio show that Ralphie listens to all the time, there were the shows that I listened to or watched all the time, too.”

Butters, 44, recognizes other holiday traditions reflected in “A Christmas Story,” like opening just one gift on Christmas Eve.

“That was the exact same thing as with our family,” he said in an interview before getting into his costume for rehearsal at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. “That was our tradition.”

It’s those traditions and practices that help Butters connect with the story, and with his character, the adult Ralph, who guides the audience through the vignettes that comprise the bulk of the story.

Crane River Theater will present “A Christmas Story” opening at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing through Dec. 22 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35.

Bob Clark directed the film, based on the semi-fictional anecdotes in Shepherd’s 1966 book, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” The stage play closely follows the movie script but it contains a few additions. It’s those additions that Butters feels adds another dimension to the production.

“I know that much of the audience will predict what’s coming up,” he said. “They will know the different scenes as they come up; oh, we’re going into this scene now. But the show flows together really well. I watched the movie a couple nights ago with my family and the play has the same type of pacing.”

As an actor, Butters said he wants to find out how audiences will react to the familiar parts of the story as well as to the unfamiliar sections.

“When the cast first read through the play, it was comfortable, just like watching the movie 24 hours a day on Christmas Day,” he said. “It’s in the background. So, I’m wondering what parts will get that chuckle from the audience. But earlier today I got a haircut and I asked the stylist if she had ever seen the movie. She said, ‘No.’”

Butters said he looks forward to presenting the story, both new and beloved, to central Nebraska audiences.

Much of the story follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he strives to get a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle as a Christmas present. Butters plays the adult Ralphie, known as Ralph, offering his thoughts on the action in the play.

“The story will make you feel good,” Butters said. “I think anybody who watches the show will feel nostalgic for the story or their own Christmases. And then there might be an entire new group that gets some laughs out of it who have never seen the leg lamp or seen the Bumpuses’ hounds that make off with the Christmas turkey.”

“A Christmas Story” reminds Butters of another Crane River Theater holiday show, “Elf.”

“It’s on screen, we’ve all seen it with Will Ferrell, will you get something new about it while watching it in person? Well, I loved it. It was fun and it was just different enough that you get that interesting excitement about it.”

In the play, the role of the narrator takes on more weight.

“In the movie, the narrator has mostly very simple two-line descriptions as you’re zooming into the house at the beginning of the show,” Butters noted. “In the play, my role builds up a lot more narrative to build up a sense of what’s going on.”

“A Christmas Story” presented by Crane River Theater

When: 7 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 22; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St.

Admission: $25-$35 general; $15-$25 student

Contact: 308-627-5796; CraneRiverTheater.org

Cast

Ralph (Narrator) — Kevin Butters

Mother — Stacey Wood

The Old Man — Bryce Jensen

Miss Shields — Kelle Hunt

Ralphie Parker — Braeden Wall

Randy — Jonas Brandt

Flick — Wyatt Rich / Oswald Ferebee

Schwartz — Liam Kvasnicka / Uriah Lacey

Esther Jane Alberry — Calla Ripp / Hannah Torres

Helen Weathers — Ava Benner / Ella Means

Scut Farkas — Fredrick Harbols

Ensemble — Evan Aguilar, Graham Shoemaker, Hana Butters, Emma Butters, Kaylee Wall

Crew

Steve Barth — Director

Bob Heiden — Scene Designer

Corey Urbanek — Managing Director

