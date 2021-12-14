Kevin Butters: ‘Christmas Story’ will make you feel good, presented by Crane River Theater in Kearney

“I know that much of the audience will predict what’s coming up,” he said. “They will know the different scenes as they come up; oh, we’re going into this scene now. But the show flows together really well. I watched the movie a couple nights ago with my family and the play has the same type of pacing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As an actor, Butters said he wants to find out how audiences will react to the familiar parts of the story as well as to the unfamiliar sections.

“When the cast first read through the play, it was comfortable, just like watching the movie 24 hours a day on Christmas Day,” he said. “It’s in the background. So, I’m wondering what parts will get that chuckle from the audience. But earlier today I got a haircut and I asked the stylist if she had ever seen the movie. She said, ‘No.’”

Butters said he looks forward to presenting the story, both new and beloved, to central Nebraska audiences.

Much of the story follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he strives to get a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle as a Christmas present. Butters plays the adult Ralphie, known as Ralph, offering his thoughts on the action in the play.