Kearney's World Theatre invites you to a familiar movie

“When I watch the movie I see a sense of post-WWII patriotism and optimism,” Driml said. “There’s an innocence that I don’t think was intentionally scripted into the show. That was America at the time. It makes you feel good and that’s what the film is really about.”

Driml believes that the point of the story can be boiled down to the difference each person makes in the world.

“Whether that’s paying for coffee for the person behind you in the drive-thru or building a monument or curing a disease — everybody makes a difference and that’s the ultimate message, don’t take anything for granted,” he said.

When Driml first proposed a Christmas Eve tradition of showing the film in 2012, he suggested the theater presented “It’s a Wonderful Life” for three years.