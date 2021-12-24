Kearney's World Theatre invites you to a familiar movie

KEARNEY — Each year, Brad Driml sees a lot of the same people attending the Christmas Eve showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The World Theatre.
“It’s what they do on Christmas Eve,” he said. “Some people who know I’m a fan of the movie will spar with me a little about the story. The guy is broke, he’s thinking about committing suicide, it’s a terrible story — yeah, but you have to find the light in all that. You have to go through the process. Not everybody wakes up every day and it’s a perfect day. I’d like to walk downstairs each day and have everybody singing ‘Joy to the World’ with me.”
Instead, George Bailey, played by James Stewart in the 1946 film directed by Frank Capra, comes off as an Everyman, Driml believes.
“He tries to do the right thing and he tries to do right by his family,” Driml said. “He’s trying to be a good family man — and he does what he does in earnest. It’s not for glory and it’s not for money — it’s because it’s the right thing to do.”
Especially during the Christmas season, Driml believes that the story of “It’s a Wonderful Life” rings true. He thinks that most of us wake up in the morning hoping and trying to do ‘right’ by the end of the day.
For those reasons — and others — Driml began pushing for a Christmas Eve showing of the classic film when The World Theatre opened in 2012. This year he will sit in the audience for the 10th screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the restored theater at 2318 Central Ave. Admission to the screening is free.
Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Due to the popularity of the event, Driml suggests that audience members arrive early in order to get a seat.
This year also celebrates another milestone for the film, the 75th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a film that opened to mixed reviews and poor success at the box office. In 1990, the Library of Congress recognized the film as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” selecting it for a place on its National Film Registry.
“This movie covers a lot of territory,” Driml said. “One year a good friend of mine brought her family and grandchildren to the screening. At the end I asked how they like it. They said, ‘We’ve never seen a black and white movie before.’ When you’re 8 or 9 years old, you’ve never known anything besides color movies.”
The plot of “It’s a Wonderful Life” freezes a moment in post-war America. The story revolves around the life of George Bailey as he doubts his impact on his family, friends and community. With the help of Clarence, an angel, George gets to see life without his contributions.
“When I watch the movie I see a sense of post-WWII patriotism and optimism,” Driml said. “There’s an innocence that I don’t think was intentionally scripted into the show. That was America at the time. It makes you feel good and that’s what the film is really about.”
Driml believes that the point of the story can be boiled down to the difference each person makes in the world.
“Whether that’s paying for coffee for the person behind you in the drive-thru or building a monument or curing a disease — everybody makes a difference and that’s the ultimate message, don’t take anything for granted,” he said.
When Driml first proposed a Christmas Eve tradition of showing the film in 2012, he suggested the theater presented “It’s a Wonderful Life” for three years.
“If it doesn’t have any legs, I’ll drop it and let it go,” he said. “Now we’re showing it for the ninth time. I hope that the older folks who are introducing the young people to this film will pass it on as a bit of a tradition. A lot of young people come to these films. I don’t know if it is under duress from Mom and Dad, but there are a lot of young people there. Some of them sit and scroll through the phones for the entire movie, but I hope that in our little corner of the world we are holding some value to this.”
The message, Driml believes, transcends over decades, politics and the condition of the country.
“I hope that everybody has a little bit of the mentality of Bedford Falls in them,” he said. “That would be the best way to describe how the message of this film gets across.”