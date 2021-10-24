Kearney's Crane River Theater brings 'Woman in Black' to The World Theatre

KEARNEY — A good ghost story leaves everything to the imagination.
The setting for Crane River Theater’s production of “Woman in Black” allows the audience to see directly through the scenery to the bare brick wall of the stage. A few scattered trunks, chairs, door frames and steps define the acting space. While these items lack menace, the fog hanging in the air, the darkness of the theater and the ever present sounds of buggy whips and office background noise suggest otherwise. These physical elements, along with the powerful storytelling of the script and the mastery of the performers, work together to give the audience something to imagine.
A wonderful introduction to the Halloween season, “Woman in Black” conjures all the powers of theater. The drama begins with a lawyer, Arthur Kipps (Brad Boesen), who wishes to read a story to his family in hopes of quelling the fears that haunt him years after experiencing some unearthly events while closing the estate of an elderly woman. Arthur has hired an actor to help him tell the story (Toby Davis). Together the two performers re-enact the story with Boesen taking on various roles.
Crane River Theater presents “Woman in Black,” a stage drama adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, opening today at 7 p.m. and continuing nightly through Sunday at The World Theatre. Tickets are $20.
For maximum effect, considering attending the 10 p.m. showing on Friday.
Director Steven Barth has created a drama with two living characters on stage — but the location of The World Theatre acts as an additional character. As the show begins, the script calls for the characters to meet in an old English theater where Arthur decides to recite his tale.
Davis and Boesen create authentic magic when it comes to telling the story of “Woman in Black.” They effortlessly flip-flop between reality — the so-called reality of two characters deciding to tell a story — and the story of recalling Arthur’s harrowing adventures in the fog-lace marshes of England. Sometimes all it takes is a snap of their fingers to begin a section of the story.
As the plot unfolds, the actor (Davis) plays the younger Arthur and the original Arthur (Boesen) plays other characters that interact with the actor. While this might seem confusing, rest assured that it is when taken out of context. Within the context of the production, it all makes sense.
As the director, Barth isolates the moments in the ghost story with all the tricks of theater — lighting, sound effects, music and even fog hanging in the air. Add to that the power of two excellent performers who convey such a wide range of emotions at any given point.
The story follows Arthur, as a lawyer, attempting to settle the estate of a widow named Mrs. Drablow. He learns secrets about the woman’s family that seem to directly affect and alter his own life — all the while believing that he has seen a woman wearing a black veil, always at the edge of his vision, always at odd times. These visions seem to relate to his own life in a way that he can’t seem to avoid.
The lack of belief in ghosts helps define this production. Regardless of the belief system of audience members, the question of ghosts frequently appears in “Woman in Black.” Without revealing too much, this exploration of the supernatural builds the tension in the story.
“Woman in Black” requires that audience members pay close attention to the show, something that will work best with students in middle school and older. The play avoids jump-scares and gore, but still provides the kind of suspense and terror that drives the best kind of ghost stories — the suspense and terror that comes from our own imaginations.