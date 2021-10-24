Kearney's Crane River Theater brings 'Woman in Black' to The World Theatre

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director Steven Barth has created a drama with two living characters on stage — but the location of The World Theatre acts as an additional character. As the show begins, the script calls for the characters to meet in an old English theater where Arthur decides to recite his tale.

Davis and Boesen create authentic magic when it comes to telling the story of “Woman in Black.” They effortlessly flip-flop between reality — the so-called reality of two characters deciding to tell a story — and the story of recalling Arthur’s harrowing adventures in the fog-lace marshes of England. Sometimes all it takes is a snap of their fingers to begin a section of the story.

As the plot unfolds, the actor (Davis) plays the younger Arthur and the original Arthur (Boesen) plays other characters that interact with the actor. While this might seem confusing, rest assured that it is when taken out of context. Within the context of the production, it all makes sense.

As the director, Barth isolates the moments in the ghost story with all the tricks of theater — lighting, sound effects, music and even fog hanging in the air. Add to that the power of two excellent performers who convey such a wide range of emotions at any given point.