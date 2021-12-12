Kearney's Crane River actors show how family most important in classic Christmas comedy

KEARNEY — Steve Barth grew up watching “A Christmas Story” on television.
“My dad would always put it on,” Barth said. “I know these days they run it back to back for 24 hours on Christmas eve. I think what draws people to the movie is the nostalgia. Everybody relates to so many different things within the story. It brings to life all those wonderful Christmas memories we had as children.”
Whether nostalgia comes from wishing for a special toy, the pressure of a bully chasing a child home from school or something a mom or dad did that embarrassed the entire family — “A Christmas Story” highlights those feelings in a delightful way.
“Everybody has a classic Christmas moment from childhood, whether it’s visiting Santa at the mall or a department store and accidentally peeing on Santa’s lap — all of those things come to life in this show,” Barth noted. “Every moment we had as a child for Christmas is wrapped up into one beautiful moment for this show.”
Crane River Theater will present the play, “A Christmas Story” by Philip Grecian, Dec. 18-22 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35.
Based on the 1983 movie, the comedy follows Ralphie Parker, who lives in Indiana, and his quest to receive a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
“All of these iconic moments that happen in the film come to life in this production,” said Barth, director of the play and executive artistic director of Crane River Theater. “I love that this story is still popular today. It came out in 1983, takes place in the 1940s and is played 24 hours a day during the Christmas season. What is important now is that this show is really about family, about nostalgia and about celebrating the holidays.”
As the director, Barth recognizes that the story works seamlessly, whether as a stage play or a movie.
“Sometimes when you bring a show from a movie to a play, it evolves and has a lot of edits and adjustments,” he said. “This really translated almost entirely from the film. It is complete with the ‘double- and triple-dog dare’ on the playground. It’s complete with the house in Indiana, with how the dogs race and bark at the dad the entire time. The leg lamp goes up in the window. All of those moments that we know and love from the film are all in the play.”
Even the fantasy moments that Ralphie experiences in the film translate to the stage.
Throughout the story, when Ralphie expresses his desire for a Red Ryder BB gun, the adults in his life keep telling him, “You’ll shoot out your eye.” The running joke plays a critical role late in the story.
“There are a number of moments I love,” the director said about the stage play. “There are even some new moments in the play that are not in the film. Some of those have quickly become my favorites, simply because they are new. The play does a great job of giving a little more opportunity to the kids in the show.”
These additional opportunities help to add more depth to the characters, giving more relatable aspects to the story. The characters all desire something. Barth understands how those desires affect the plot.
“When it’s all said and done, Ralphie wants his BB gun, the mom wants the leg lamp not in the front window, the dad wants this wonderful Christmas meal complete with turkey, stuffing and potatoes,” Barth said. “Not all those wishes come true by the end of the show. What I think they end up discovering is that it doesn’t matter. They are sitting, on Christmas morning, with each other as a family — and that is most important.”
And the director feels that the sense of ‘family’ helps audiences connect with the details of the story, a story rich in the everyday activities of the holiday season.
“I think people are going to love this show,” Barth said. “Whether you’re 5 years old or 80 years old, you are going to relate to moments in this show. You are going to be entertained from beginning to end. It really is a universal show for all ages. That’s what I love about this. I encourage families to come out and join us. You’re left with a message of how ‘family’ is the most important thing about Christmas — and what a great message to have.”