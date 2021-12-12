Kearney's Crane River actors show how family most important in classic Christmas comedy

“There are a number of moments I love,” the director said about the stage play. “There are even some new moments in the play that are not in the film. Some of those have quickly become my favorites, simply because they are new. The play does a great job of giving a little more opportunity to the kids in the show.”

These additional opportunities help to add more depth to the characters, giving more relatable aspects to the story. The characters all desire something. Barth understands how those desires affect the plot.

“When it’s all said and done, Ralphie wants his BB gun, the mom wants the leg lamp not in the front window, the dad wants this wonderful Christmas meal complete with turkey, stuffing and potatoes,” Barth said. “Not all those wishes come true by the end of the show. What I think they end up discovering is that it doesn’t matter. They are sitting, on Christmas morning, with each other as a family — and that is most important.”

And the director feels that the sense of ‘family’ helps audiences connect with the details of the story, a story rich in the everyday activities of the holiday season.