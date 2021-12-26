Kearneyite adapts John Amos Comenuis novel for contemporary readers

KEARNEY — Timothy L. Price borrowed a 1998 Paulist Press copy of “The Labyrinth of the World and The Paradise of the Heart” by John Amos Comenuis through an inter-library loan from the University of Nebraska at Kearney 20 years ago.
“I was instantly bowled over, but it was not easy even though I’m a pretty good reader,” the author said. “There were several things about the book that made it less readable, in my opinion. So, I thought I would go out and find another version of it and see if it’s any better. I got the 1901 version and it was worse, like reading Chaucer — virtually impossible for the modern reader.”
Price found that the dialogue was not broken out in paragraphs like is common in printed novels. He had trouble understanding which characters were speaking.
“I think the translation was lacking in readability,” he said. “There were also some philosophical infiltrations that were not original, as well. What I wanted to do was to correct the record. I wanted to make the book simpler and easier to read. I wanted to put pictures back into the book. Another thing about the earlier editions is that all of them have a 55-page introduction in front of the book. One could be punch drunk by the time they get to the narrative.”
Price condensed the introduction and put it in the back of the book as an appendix. He also added a lot of color pictures.
“The genius of Comenuis, and his educational philosophy, is that he wanted education to be a fully enveloping experience,” Price said. “One of the main things he used was illustrations in his educational work. He felt that people learned in different ways. Some people are auditory learners, some people are observational learners — and back then it was just endless rote and memorizations.”
“Back then” was 1623, almost 400 years ago, when Comenuis finished writing “The Labyrinth of the World and The Paradise of the Heart,” a dystopian, semi-biographical allegory written 55 years prior to “Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan, one of the most significant works of religious, theological fiction in English literature.
Price decided to adapt and illustrate “The Labyrinth of the World” for modern audiences. The Kearney resident published the 300-page hardcover book through Ekklesia Press on Dec. 1. It is currently available for $32 through bookstores and online retailers.
In Price’s newly adapted and illustrated tale, Pilgrim, the protagonist, meets many characters with character trait names. He experiences despair, vanity and violence.
In order to find meaning and significance, the main character strives to live a good life. To that end he goes on a world tour aided by two guides, Mr. Ubiquitous and Mr. Delusion, whose sole effort is to get Pilgrim to see the world as they want him to see it. Pilgrim gets to see all that the world offers in work, life and meaning. Yet, he is baffled. His guides get frustrated with his seeming obstinance.
He then is tried before Wisdom, queen of the world. Finally, Pilgrim is abandoned by his journey guides. After becoming despondent, he meets Jesus Christ and his life is transformed.
“I wanted to create a book that was easier to read, something that my teens would enjoy much more than just the book we read,” Price said. “Can you imagine ‘Little House on the Prairie’ without illustrations? Can you imagine ‘Tom Sawyer’ without Norman Rockwell’s illustrations? They just wouldn’t be the same books.”
Price also included the interrobang, an unconventional punctuation mark with a question mark superimposed over an exclamation mark often represented by ?!.
“It implies a strong question with a statement,” the writer said. “I added that back into the book and explained the interrobang. So the book isn’t just a ‘book,’ it’s a book with big production in every way with full color throughout. It is an educational device. Home-schoolers would enjoy it along with regular educators. It does have a religious message. The idea behind it is that Pilgrim goes through the world because he wants to live a good life. He wants to be meaningful and substantive in that life.”
Price describes his book as a piece of literature that stands alone, but connects with many different concepts and ideas.
“It has great appeal today because it is very contemporary,” he said. “Comenuis lost his entire family to the plague; his mother, father, sisters, wife and two children. The Czech lands where he lived were ripped apart by religious and political factions fighting one another. How contemporary does that sound to what’s going on in this country today? It’s a book that helps us see that we can rise above the circumstances of our environment and situations in life.”
Price plans to sign copies of the book at an event in February at The Solid Rock bookstore.