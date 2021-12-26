Kearneyite adapts John Amos Comenuis novel for contemporary readers

KEARNEY — Timothy L. Price borrowed a 1998 Paulist Press copy of “The Labyrinth of the World and The Paradise of the Heart” by John Amos Comenuis through an inter-library loan from the University of Nebraska at Kearney 20 years ago.

“I was instantly bowled over, but it was not easy even though I’m a pretty good reader,” the author said. “There were several things about the book that made it less readable, in my opinion. So, I thought I would go out and find another version of it and see if it’s any better. I got the 1901 version and it was worse, like reading Chaucer — virtually impossible for the modern reader.”

Price found that the dialogue was not broken out in paragraphs like is common in printed novels. He had trouble understanding which characters were speaking.

“I think the translation was lacking in readability,” he said. “There were also some philosophical infiltrations that were not original, as well. What I wanted to do was to correct the record. I wanted to make the book simpler and easier to read. I wanted to put pictures back into the book. Another thing about the earlier editions is that all of them have a 55-page introduction in front of the book. One could be punch drunk by the time they get to the narrative.”