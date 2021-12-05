 Skip to main content
Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert Tuesday includes pre-concert talk
Kearney Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert Tuesday includes pre-concert talk

Kearney Symphony Orchestra

Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Admission is $13. “Some of the power of this music comes from nostalgia, associating it with certain times in our lives,” said orchestra director Alison Gaines.

 Corbey Dorsey, courtesy

KEARNEY — The name says it all — “Classic Traditions.”

The spice in Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert comes in the way director Alison Gaines has programmed the performance with familiar works intertwined with lesser-known pieces.

“The program includes a lot of traditional favorites,” she said. “In the first half we’re doing Victor Herberts’ March from ‘Babes in Toyland’ and ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring’ by Bach. We’re playing an interesting arrangement of ‘Good King Wenceslas’ by Martin Gould.”

The second half of the program mixes selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” with the same music, interpreted in jazz arrangements created by Ellington and Billy Strayhorn and performed by UNK’s Jazz/Rock Ensemble and conducted by Tim Farrell.

“Ellington has some cute titles for his pieces,” Gaines said. “For the ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies’ he just calls it ‘Sugar Rum Cherry.’ He calls the ‘Arabian Dance,’ ‘Arabesque Cookie.’”

Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present “Classic Traditions” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets are $13.

A pre-concert talk from 6:30-7 p.m. in Room 264 will offer more information about the music along with light refreshments. Admission to the pre-concert talk is free.

“Some of the power of this music comes from nostalgia, associating it with certain times in our lives,” Gaines explained. “I feel that way about ‘March of the Toys.’ When I hear that I always think of Christmas. And some of it might not be familiar music, just well crafted.”

Another traditional aspect of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concerts happens at the end with a community sing-along. Gaines noted that most audiences require little directing when participating in a sing-along.

“The tempo changes can be hard,” she said. “I’ll probably be turning around from the orchestra to help the audience with the transitions. I don’t think they will need much encouragement to sing. Kearney audiences are great about singing.”

The program features:

— March from “Babes in Toyland” by Victor Herbert, 1903

— “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by J.S. Bach, 1723

— “Good King Wenceslas,” arranged by Morton Gould

— March from the Nutcracker Suite by Peter Illych Tchaikovsky, 1892

— “Radetzlu March” by Johann Strauss Sr., 1848

Nutcracker Suite:

— “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” performed by the orchestra

— “Sugar Rum Cherry” perform by the UNK Jazz/Rock Ensemble

— “Arabian Dance,” orchestra

— “Arabesque Cookie” jazz/rock ensemble

— “Chinese Dance” orchestra

— “Chinoiserie (Chinese Dance)” jazz/rock ensemble

— “Waltz of the Flowers” orchestra

— “Dance of the Floreadors” jazz/rock ensemble

— Christmas sing-along arranged by Bob Cerulli

Gaines has a few regrets about the concert.

“I wish we could have played all of the movements from the ‘Nutcracker,’ but when you’re basically playing everything twice, it would have made the concert pretty long,” she said. “This is one of our most popular performances. The last time we had a holiday concert, it sold out. There were people sitting on the floor. I would urge people to get tickets early.”

Masks are encouraged but not required.

rick@YardLightMedia.com

“Classic Traditions”

What: “Classic Traditions,” a concert of holiday music presented by Kearney Symphony Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus

Admission: $13 general, $5 students, free to UNK students with ID

Contact: 308-865-8417; UNK.edu/kso

Additional concerts in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra season:

March 8 — “American Adventures” – celebrating American music with selections from film scores “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Star Wars,” Samuel Barber and an orchestral piece by Florence Price, “Adoration” honoring Black History month

May 3 — “Saints and Sinners” – including the Russian Easter Overture by Rimsky-Korsakov, two selections with UNK choirs, the UNK Concerto-Aria competition winner and “Danse Bacchanale” from Saint-Saëns’ opera “Samson and Delilah

