Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert Tuesday includes pre-concert talk

A pre-concert talk from 6:30-7 p.m. in Room 264 will offer more information about the music along with light refreshments. Admission to the pre-concert talk is free.

“Some of the power of this music comes from nostalgia, associating it with certain times in our lives,” Gaines explained. “I feel that way about ‘March of the Toys.’ When I hear that I always think of Christmas. And some of it might not be familiar music, just well crafted.”

Another traditional aspect of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concerts happens at the end with a community sing-along. Gaines noted that most audiences require little directing when participating in a sing-along.

“The tempo changes can be hard,” she said. “I’ll probably be turning around from the orchestra to help the audience with the transitions. I don’t think they will need much encouragement to sing. Kearney audiences are great about singing.”

The program features:

— March from “Babes in Toyland” by Victor Herbert, 1903

— “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by J.S. Bach, 1723

— “Good King Wenceslas,” arranged by Morton Gould

