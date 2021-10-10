Kearney Symphony Orchestra hopes movements move listeners with 'Heroes and Villains' concert

KEARNEY — Some composers use certain elements of music to create an image or a story.

For Kearney Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Alison Gaines, those images and plots can seem obvious — or they merely can set a mood. Either way, compositions that evoke images or impressions of events, often called program music, can create powerful experiences for audiences.

“‘Epic Tales,’ is the theme of our season,” she said. “Each concert has a subtopic. The first one is ‘Heroes and Villains.’ The program was picked first and then we looked for the best title. How is all of this music connected? There are definite heroes and villains in the story of Peer Gynt. Peer Gynt is about a fellow who is a mischievous adventurer. Sometime his actions, to satisfy his curiosity, hurt people.”

Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg wrote incidental music to accompany a play by Henrik Ibsen produced in 1867. Almost two decades later, Grieg extracted movements from the incidental music and created two suites. KSO will play the first suite featuring four movements. Most audiences will recognize “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” part of the suite. Another expressive movement is “The Death of Åse.”