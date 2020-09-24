Kearney Symphony Orchestra heading to the great outdoors

KEARNEY — Performing outside in the daylight affords musicians a unique view — of the audience.
“Last weekend I played some outdoor shows in Illinois and it reminded me that you can really see the audience, as opposed to playing in a dark concert hall,” said Alison Gaines, director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “As musicians, we feel more connected when we can see the audience.”
In addition to directing the orchestra, Gaines also plays bass. She often performs at different venues in central Nebraska and other places nationwide.
As the director of Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Gaines has wanted to host an outdoor concert. Recent restrictions on gatherings at concert halls gave her an opportunity to perform outside on the lawn at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“I’ve been wanting to do some kind of large community event for a long time,” she said. “We’ve been locked into this two-concerts-per-semester format. I feel like I want to keep performing at least four concerts a year but at some point I wouldn’t mind adding an outdoor performance, maybe a pops concert.”
Wish granted — except for the pops format.
The Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present “The Great Outdoors” at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 on the lawn of the Frank Museum, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Masks are required. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Admission is free.
The performance will feature the orchestra’s brass, percussion, woodwind and string ensembles.
“This concert is not really a pops concert,” Gaines said. “It has a lot of light classical music but it’s not what I would call ‘pops,’ but it certainly will be enjoyable.”
The conductor considers French composer Camille Saint-Saën’s “Carnival of the Animals” as the main piece of the concert. The piece features piano solos by UNK professor Nathan Buckner and Brooks Hafey from Chadron State College.
Sixty years after Saint-Saën wrote “Carnival of the Animals,” American poet Odgen Nash wrote verses to accompany the music. The Columbia Masterworks record label released a recording of the verses in 1946. Steve Barth, director of Crane River Theater, will narrate the poetry in the 25-minute piece when Kearney Symphony Orchestra plays it.
“It’s such a fun piece to perform,” Gaines said. “The orchestra is having a great time playing it. Part of the reason I programmed ‘Carnival’ is that if we’re doing a family-friendly outdoor concert, a family-friendly piece would be appropriate. I love Nash’s nonsensical and silly poetry.”
Gaines plans to provide a special tent for the musicians.
“I’ve been working with a tent company that has a type of tent designed for live music,” she said. “It looks like it will be a really good thing to use. We’ll be providing about 100 folding chairs for the audience but we’re encouraging patrons to bring blankets or their own lawn chairs.”
Directing orchestra members during a pandemic — seated 6 feet apart — presents new challenges for the conductor.
“I’ll have to fight the urge to make bigger gestures,” Gaines said. “It doesn’t help anything to get bigger. It’s more important to get the players to focus on me. Making bigger gestures is like yelling.”
When conducting, Gaines saves her largest gestures for the dramatic moments of the music, regardless of how far apart the orchestra members are seated.
“If you’re there, all the time, beating the measures with large gestures, they just stop looking at you after a while,” she said. “If something goes wrong, then I’m there to give the players the eye and give them some kind of signal to maybe take it easy and slow down a little. If someone gets too enthusiastic and plays so loudly I can’t hear the melody, I give them a little ‘left hand’ and a little expression on my face that says, ‘Sorry, too loud, too loud.’”
The additional costs of the concert, without any income from ticket sales, makes this performance challenging for the orchestra on the business side.
“Because we have donors and sponsors, we do want to take this opportunity to thank our donors, to thank our sponsors and to thank those who have awarded us grants,” Gaines said. “Many of the costs of the concert are being paid for by the Ron Crocker Foundation. We thought, what better way to thank everyone than a free concert on what will, hopefully, be a lovely day.”
