Kearney Symphony Orchestra heading to the great outdoors

Directing orchestra members during a pandemic — seated 6 feet apart — presents new challenges for the conductor.

“I’ll have to fight the urge to make bigger gestures,” Gaines said. “It doesn’t help anything to get bigger. It’s more important to get the players to focus on me. Making bigger gestures is like yelling.”

When conducting, Gaines saves her largest gestures for the dramatic moments of the music, regardless of how far apart the orchestra members are seated.

“If you’re there, all the time, beating the measures with large gestures, they just stop looking at you after a while,” she said. “If something goes wrong, then I’m there to give the players the eye and give them some kind of signal to maybe take it easy and slow down a little. If someone gets too enthusiastic and plays so loudly I can’t hear the melody, I give them a little ‘left hand’ and a little expression on my face that says, ‘Sorry, too loud, too loud.’”

The additional costs of the concert, without any income from ticket sales, makes this performance challenging for the orchestra on the business side.